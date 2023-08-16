AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Lantronix Announces 2023 SmartEdge Channel Partner Program Award Winners

GlobeNewswire August 16, 2023

Representing Lantronix’s Global and Diverse Partner Ecosystem, SmartEdge Channel Partner Winners Deliver Lantronix Solutions to the World

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced the winners of its SmartEdge™ Partner Program Awards, highlighting its best channel partners of 2023. Awards were given in three regions: North America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The winners are:

North America
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Securitas
Smartedge Newcomer: CPV Micro (CALA VAR)
SmartEdge Innovation: Industrial Networking Solutions (INS)

Asia Pacific (APAC)
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Acromax Inc.
SmartEdge Newcomer: Beijing Botoo Zhilian
SmartEdge Innovation: Videotechnica
SmartEdge Software/Service: Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd.

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)
SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik
SmartEdge Newcomer: Wesco Anixter
SmartEdge Innovation: Data Equipment
SmartEdge Software/Services: Tritech

“This year’s SmartEdge Partner Program winners have exceeded our program requirements and expectations in driving sales and building long-term relationships with our mutual customers. We applaud their efforts and look forward to our continued mutual success,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix.

About the SmartEdge Partner Program

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit https://www.lantronix.com/partners/smart-edge-program-information/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter, view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:
Gail Kathryn Miller
Corporate Marketing &
Communications Manager
[email protected]
949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:
Jeremy Whitaker
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:
[email protected]
Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990
Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744
Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338
China + 86 21-6237-8868
Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.