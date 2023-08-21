AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

STACK Infrastructure Delivers First Data Center in Australia, Launching a Robust APAC Portfolio

GlobeNewswire August 22, 2023

The 36MW facility on a 72MW campus brings STACK’s globally-recognized scalability and delivery practices to a vital data center market

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the completion of its first Asia Pacific (APAC) data center, located in Melbourne, Australia. The 36MW facility is strategically located on a scalable 72MW campus in one of APAC’s fastest growing markets for cloud service providers and large enterprises needing robust power, reliability, and scalability in the region. This is a significant milestone in STACK’s ongoing global expansion efforts to meet the world’s growing demand for scalable digital infrastructure and will be soon followed by additional APAC data center openings in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul.

Situated on 3.6 hectares and powered by a 105MW dedicated onsite substation, this 72MW campus features two purpose-built 36MW facilities with separate access points and diverse fiber entry points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. Both buildings offer efficient air-cooling and flexibility to suit specific client technical, operational, and density requirements. The successful first phase 36MW delivery and the upcoming second 36MW development highlights STACK’s ability to provide scalable capacity supporting the rapid increase of client demand.

“We are proud to celebrate the opening of our first data center in Asia Pacific within the high growth hyperscale corridor of Melbourne,” said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, Chief Executive Officer of STACK APAC. “This first delivery, of many in Asia Pacific, underscores the harmony between STACK’s deep regional delivery expertise and its proven global development capabilities.”

STACK stands at the forefront of empowering cloud service providers and innovators with optionality to meet growth targets across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. Recent worldwide developments include:

STACK’s rapidly growing offerings and expanding global footprint make it one of the largest private data center operators worldwide.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.

Media Contacts
Sammer Khalaf
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/795bede2-d9b1-4c3e-a4aa-b4a9f2c7b69a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dedbc16-f97d-4379-a88c-97491ff6d70e



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.