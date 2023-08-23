AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Guidepoint Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

GlobeNewswire August 23, 2023

Constantly finding new ways to give clients the context they need to navigate the abundance of information available today.

New York, NY, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — This year, Guidepoint celebrates its 20th anniversary as a leading expert network and research enablement platform, offering solutions that allow clients to obtain essential knowledge to better inform their business decisions.

Since Guidepoint’s founding, the company has pursued its vision of making knowledge available to all by expanding to include 17 strategically located global offices, a network of 1.5 Million subject matter experts across all sectors, and a client list of more than 4,500 top organizations around the world.

In recent years, Guidepoint has expanded its product set to include Guidepoint Insights, offering access to more than 750 live events per month and a library of more than 23,000+ transcripts, and Guidepoint Qsight, an alternative data business focused on bespoke curation of market data in the MedTech, Therapeutics, and Aesthetics spaces.

“I’m proud of what Guidepoint has accomplished in the past 20 years, with the support of our dedicated employees, clients, and Advisors.” said Albert Sebag, CEO of Guidepoint. “While it’s important to celebrate our achievements, we’re already looking forward, positioning ourselves to expand our offerings and deliver on a promise of unparalleled expertise and ongoing innovation — offering knowledge solutions that can create a lasting impact for the firms we serve.”

As Guidepoint’s products have evolved, so has its focus. With an eye toward the future, the company is making significant investments in original content and technology, intent on serving the broader knowledge needs of its expanded roster of clients.

To learn more about Guidepoint, and the products and services they offer, visit their website at www.guidepoint.com.

About Guidepoint

Guidepoint is a research enablement platform designed to accelerate understanding and empower decision‑making through real-time access to data and hard-to-source knowledge. Backed by the world’s largest network of expertise, the company provides critical context and dimension on any topic, letting top companies and investors rapidly turn answers into action.



Mike Gold
Guidepoint
2123752984
[email protected]

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

