AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Nikkiso Sponsors 2023 Central German Hydrogen Congress and Presents Its Hydrogen Growth Strategy

GlobeNewswire August 30, 2023

FREYBURG, Germany, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group) is pleased to sponsor this year’s Central Hydrogen Congress event and present its hydrogen growth strategy for German and European clean energy markets.

Nikkiso’s Clean Energy & Industrial Gases business has more than 50 years of cryogenics experience, and with the Group’s recent acquisition of Cryotec, it has greatly increased its ability to support and enable the growing hydrogen markets in Europe.

“Nikkiso’s leadership in advanced hydrogen technologies and applications and our extensive global experience building hydrogen infrastructure and developing innovative solutions will support Germany’s desire to accelerate its energy transition to a net zero economy using hydrogen,” said Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases.

Nikkiso Cryotec is a member of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases, located in Wurzen, Saxony. The business specializes in custom solutions for CO₂ plants and plants that produce and technical gases. It has more than 2,000m² (21,500 ft²) of manufacturing area and more than 2,000 m² (21,500 ft²) of storage space which enables in-house production of numerous international projects.

Currently, Nikkiso Cryotec is developing customized solutions for industry and agriculture, transportation and traffic, medical and pharmaceutical industry, chemical and petrochemical industry as well as for metal processing and metallurgy.

“Our sponsorship of the Central German Hydrogen Congress event is a symbol of Nikkiso’s commitment to growing our presence in Germany and the European clean energy markets,” said Corinne Ziege, managing director, Nikkiso Cryotec.

“We intend to support the development of efficient and safe infrastructure for hydrogen supply, develop hydrogen fueling stations throughout Germany and Europe, and support public advocacy and education efforts regarding the use of hydrogen as a clean energy source.”

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group
Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is part of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso co. Lt. Japan. The Group operates in the US, under Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.). The Group member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery as well as Carbon Capture Solutions. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.NikkisoCEIG.com and www.Nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Nikkiso Cryotec
+49 3425 8965 1610
[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.