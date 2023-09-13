AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Curia Supports Replicate Bioscience’s Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Novel Next-Generation RNA Vaccine

GlobeNewswire September 13, 2023

Supply of drug substance manufactured under cGMP supports first-in-human clinical study for RBI-4000 novel self-replicating RNA (srRNA)

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced that its partner, Replicate Bioscience, has received IND clearance from the FDA and has dosed the first participant with RBI-4000, a self-replicating (srRNA) rabies vaccine, in a Phase 1 clinical study utilizing clinical material developed as part of the collaboration with Curia.

Curia conducted process development, scale-up and cGMP manufacture of srRNA RBI-4000 drug substance. At approximately 10,000 bases, this srRNA is significantly larger than a conventional linear mRNA and has been historically difficult to manufacture at the scales required for clinical development. Curia’s analytical method development and qualification of the assays were also critical to the release of this srRNA molecule.   

“Curia is proud to be a pioneer in manufacturing this new class of srRNA technology by delivering RBI-4000 srRNA drug substance to our partner Replicate in support of their Phase 1 clinical trial,” said Christopher Conway, President, Research & Development, Curia. “We are dedicated to providing advantaged solutions from development to cGMP manufacture for our customers in the mRNA field.”

This new class of srRNA vaccine offers a number of potential improvements to existing mRNA vaccines, including lower dosage requirements and improved tolerability. The advancement also opens the door for further RNA innovation for use in vaccines and therapeutics with fewer constraints on molecule size.

“Our collaboration with Curia helped us manufacture a new class of self-replicating RNAs which have the potential to deliver improved bioactivity, tolerability and efficacy profiles as compared to other RNA technologies,” said Nathaniel Wang, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Replicate. “Curia scaled up a process for longer RNAs that enabled large-scale production at yields, purity and potency to support Replicate’s Phase 1 clinical trial.”

Curia is committed to being a partner of choice from discovery and development through manufacture and commercialization, providing a full suite of services to support small and large molecule, drug substance, drug product aseptic fill-finish and laboratory testing at every phase of the drug development life cycle.

About Curia
Curia, formerly AMRI, is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia’s nearly 4,000 employees at 29 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal.com.

Curia Contact Information:
Viana Bhagan
+1 518 512 2111
[email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.