AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

MGA Entertainment Initiates Merger with Zapf Creation AG

GlobeNewswire October 9, 2023

LOS ANGELES and RÖDENTAL, Germany, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGA Entertainment, Inc. (MGA), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies, announced today that it intends to merge with Zapf Creation AG, Europe’s leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls. Specifically, MGA’s wholly-owned German subsidiary, which is the current direct major shareholder of Zapf Creation AG, has approached Zapf with an invitation to enter into negotiations of a merger agreement. MGA and Zapf Creation AG have had a collaborative business relationship for the sales and distribution of both companies’ brands for nearly 20 years. The merger is expected to close in Spring 2024.

No further details are available at this time; however, the leadership of the companies will work closely to plan the merger and will make appropriate announcements as information becomes available.

About MGA, Entertainment, Inc.
MGA Entertainmentis one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Fluffie Stuffiez™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Threads, Instagram and Facebook

About Zapf Creation AG
Zapf Creation AG is Europe’s leading manufacturer of nurturing dolls and a global brand supplier of children’s toys. The company develops and sells premium play concepts, as well as play and functional dolls with extensive accessories that are famous all over the world. This also includes an increasing number of products from other toy categories. All Zapf Creation brands share the same high standards of quality, design, safety, and play value. For more information, please visit www.zapf-creation.com.

Media Contact:
Alan Hilowitz
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications
MGA Entertainment, Inc. 
+1.818.221-4431 
news@mgae.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.