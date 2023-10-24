AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FileTrail’s Global Growth Continues with Further Expansion and New Investment in Australia

GlobeNewswire October 24, 2023

Along with new infrastructure investment, company secures Australian top 10 law firm as the first to select FileTrail for enterprisewide installation of its modern, holistic records management and information governance solutions to help manage today’s complex data challenges

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FileTrail®, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces its latest expansion into new global markets with the addition of its first law firm client in Australia and key investment in new cloud infrastructure to facilitate secure, compliant support of this and future clients.

With increasing threats to information security, many of Australia’s government, legal, banking and other organisations are taking action to modernise their information systems while keeping their data stored onshore.

To support its first law firm client there as well as the company’s anticipated growth in the country, FileTrail has established a new Microsoft Azure instance in Australia. The investment in this data centre underscores the company’s commitment to optimising and localising its service offerings in the region.

FileTrail already serves clients throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Its newest international client is an Australian top 10, full-service firm with offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. The tech-progressive firm selected FileTrail’s physical records management solution to replace its aging legacy solution and will integrate FileTrail’s information governance solution with its NetDocuments document management system.

“The Australian legal and corporate markets are a key part of FileTrail’s strategic growth plans. Our newest Microsoft Azure data centre investment reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional quality, bolstered data security and enhanced regulatory compliance to our valued clients there,” says FileTrail CEO Harold Westervelt. “We’re thrilled to welcome our first legal client in Australia and look forward to growing our business in the market as it better gets to know FileTrail and our suite of modern RM and IG solutions.”

The firm’s platform upgrades to FileTrail will begin in the coming months with implementation scheduled for completion in 2024.

About FileTrail
Founded in 2000, FileTrail® is the leader in information governance and records management solutions for highly regulated markets throughout North America, the U.K. and Europe. Designed as an integrated enterprise software solution, FileTrail serves large enterprises, internal legal departments and law firms with full life cycle information governance management. As a comprehensive IG suite, FileTrail centralises, simplifies and automates records and information governance management, enabling organisations to meet urgent client demands, pass audits, conduct a client audit response across multiple repositories, address outside council guidelines and handle new compliance rules with a modern approach.

Sophisticated organisations that see the big picture are moving beyond just records management and have selected FileTrail as their long-term partner to guide them through the information governance life cycle. For more information or to schedule a call, visit filetrail.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Marketing
651-552-7753
vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.