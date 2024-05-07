AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Anaqua Unveils PATTSY WAVE Version 8 IP Management Software

GlobeNewswire May 7, 2024

New release empowers IP professionals with enhanced operational efficiency and functionality

BOSTON, May 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announces the launch of PATTSY WAVE Version 8, the latest release of the patent and trademark management software. With this announcement, PATTSY WAVE Version 8 offers a streamlined IP management experience for IP professionals in corporations and law firms focused on efficient task execution.

Created to simplify workflows, mitigate risk, and elevate accuracy, Version 8’s new components help IP professionals manage their portfolios with greater precision and ease. New capabilities include:

  • Inventor Portal: A cutting-edge tool that enhances collaboration between inventors and legal teams. The Inventor Portal streamlines the invention disclosure process with customizable, no-code questionnaires, intuitive tracking mechanisms for inventor awards, and automated workflows for legal processing.
  • APIs: PATTSY WAVE’s APIs will provide a standard, reliable mechanism to share data with external applications. Clients will be able to retrieve bibliographic and action data from any of PATTSY WAVE’s primary modules.
  • Unlimited Parties & Customizable Roles: Users can now assign an unlimited number of responsible parties to any matter. Teams can also define roles applicable to their organization and create specialized roles associated with Action Categories.

PATTSY WAVE Version 8 also includes enhanced user experience and functionality with expanded data validation to provide global coverage and detailed assignment history, ensuring a comprehensive and intuitive system for all.

“With the release of PATTSY WAVE Version 8, Anaqua continues our commitment to empowering intellectual property professionals with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and drive productivity,” said Bob Romeo, CEO at Anaqua. “Version 8 is the ideal solution for IP professionals seeking a modern, integrated tool to drive their IP operations with speed, accuracy and control.”

For more information about PATTSY WAVE Version 8 and its latest features, visit anaqua.com/pattsy-wave/.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.