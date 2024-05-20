AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Duck Creek Technologies Announces New Chief Marketing Officer

GlobeNewswire May 20, 2024

Experienced Marketing and Technology Executive Bindu Crandall to Join Duck Creek Technologies

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announces the appointment of Bindu Crandall as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). As CMO, Bindu is responsible for overseeing Duck Creek’s strategic marketing and branding efforts driving the company’s global expansion and leadership as a provider of P&C insurance software and services.

“Bindu is a seasoned marketer and leader who understands how to connect with SaaS customers and deliver value,” said Mike Jackowski, chief executive officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “She has a wealth of experience building and scaling world-class marketing organizations for cloud-based software companies. I am thrilled to welcome her to the Duck Creek team and look forward to working with her to accelerate our growth and expand our market leadership.”

With more than 20 years of experience at enterprise technology companies, Bindu brings deep expertise in branding, demand generation, thought leadership, and content strategy to her role, backed by a proven track record of successfully launching brands and products through revenue-driven marketing and sales strategies.

“I am honored and excited to join Duck Creek at this pivotal time in the insurance industry,” said Crandall. “Duck Creek is a visionary company that is transforming the way insurers operate and serve their customers. I am impressed by the company’s culture, products, and customer-centric approach. I look forward to collaborating with the talented Duck Creek team and partners to amplify our brand, engage our audiences, and drive business outcomes.”

Prior to joining Duck Creek, Bindu was the CMO of Navisite, part of Accenture, a digital transformation and IT services provider, where she built an award-winning marketing organization that relaunched the company as a leader of managed cloud services in the mid-market. Earlier in her career, she was the Senior Vice President of Marketing at Optima Healthcare Solutions, a SaaS provider for the post-acute care industry, and held senior marketing, product marketing, and strategy roles at companies including Internap, McKesson, and Scientific Atlanta (now Cisco).

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:
Dennis Dougherty
dennis.dougherty@duckcreek.com

 



