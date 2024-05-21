AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Duck Creek Technologies Highlights Esteemed Sponsors of Formation ’24

GlobeNewswire May 21, 2024

Formation ‘24 – The Pinnacle Gathering of Global Insurance and Technology Innovators – Features Dozens of Industry Sponsors.

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is thrilled to unveil the prominent sponsors set to join the forefront of insurance technology decision-makers at its highly anticipated customer conference, Formation ’24. The event is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 23, 2024, at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Duck Creek is poised to welcome insurtech leaders and industry professionals from around the world, fostering a dynamic environment with abundant educational and networking prospects centered on the latest trends and innovations driving the insurance industry forward.

“This year we have record sponsorship commitments from over 60 members of our partner ecosystem, including platinum sponsors Aggne Global, Coforge, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree; and gold sponsors Accenture, Capgemini, Next Level Solutions, Opterrix, PwC, Quadient, and Yovant,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “This underscores the robust partner ecosystem Duck Creek has cultivated to benefit our global customers. We maintain steadfast relationships with industry leaders, offering complementary and distinctive solutions to enhance and simplify our joint customers’ experience.”

For a full list of Formation ‘24 sponsors, click here. The agenda and speaker line-up are now available on the conference website. For more information on Formation ‘24 or to register now for the year’s must-attend event, please visit https://www.duckcreek.com/formation/.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts:
Dennis Dougherty
dennis.dougherty@duckcreek.com



