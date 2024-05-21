Duck Creek Technologies Highlights Esteemed Sponsors of Formation ’24

Formation ‘24 – The Pinnacle Gathering of Global Insurance and Technology Innovators – Features Dozens of Industry Sponsors.

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is thrilled to unveil the prominent sponsors set to join the forefront of insurance technology decision-makers at its highly anticipated customer conference, Formation ’24. The event is scheduled to take place from May 21 to May 23, 2024, at the Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Duck Creek is poised to welcome insurtech leaders and industry professionals from around the world, fostering a dynamic environment with abundant educational and networking prospects centered on the latest trends and innovations driving the insurance industry forward.

“This year we have record sponsorship commitments from over 60 members of our partner ecosystem, including platinum sponsors Aggne Global, Coforge, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree; and gold sponsors Accenture, Capgemini, Next Level Solutions, Opterrix, PwC, Quadient, and Yovant,” said Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies. “This underscores the robust partner ecosystem Duck Creek has cultivated to benefit our global customers. We maintain steadfast relationships with industry leaders, offering complementary and distinctive solutions to enhance and simplify our joint customers’ experience.”

For a full list of Formation ‘24 sponsors, click here. The agenda and speaker line-up are now available on the conference website. For more information on Formation ‘24 or to register now for the year’s must-attend event, please visit https://www.duckcreek.com/formation/.

