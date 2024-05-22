AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AI-Media set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Captioning Solutions at Broadcast Asia Expo 2024

GlobeNewswire May 22, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AI-Media, world leaders in AI-powered captioning solutions, announces its participation in the Broadcast Asia Expo 2024, held from May 29th to 31st at the Singapore Expo. At Booth #5L3-3, AI-Media will unveil its latest advancements in broadcast captioning technology, designed to revolutionize the industry.

At AI-Media’s booth, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a range of cutting-edge products, including AI-Media’s automated captioning solution, LEXI, and the newly launched LEXI Recorded. The booth will feature live demo stations for both LEXI and LEXI Recorded, allowing attendees to see these solutions in action. These innovations highlight AI-Media’s commitment to delivering groundbreaking, cutting-edge solutions in broadcasting technology.

AI-Media’s LEXI and LEXI Viewer solution will be showcased throughout the event on the Broadcast Asia stage in Hall 6 of the venue. AI-Media will be captioning all sessions happening live on stage, demonstrating our cutting-edge captioning solutions in real-time and highlighting their advanced capabilities.

AI-Media’s Commitment to Innovation

Broadcast Asia Expo 2024 provides an important platform for us to showcase our latest innovations in captioning technology,” said James Ward, Chief Sales Officer at AI-Media. “We look forward to demonstrating how AI-Media’s solutions, including our advanced AI captioning and translation solution, LEXI, can revolutionize the broadcast industry, setting new standards in efficiency and accessibility.”

Present at the booth will be key members of the AI-Media APAC team including Declan Gallagher, General Manager; Gordon Chua, Business Development Manager; and Rob Waller, Technical Sales. With extensive experience in the broadcast industries, they will all be available for personalized meetings to discuss how AI-Media’s solutions can benefit various broadcasting needs.

Explore world-leading captioning solutions by AI-Media:

LEXI – The Leading AI-Powered Captioning Solution

LEXI stands at the forefront of AI-powered captioning, delivering unmatched accuracy and innovative features for live TV, streaming, meetings, and events. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media was able to unveil groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional human workflows. With advanced capabilities such as speaker identification and intelligent caption placement, attendees can witness LEXI’s performance through live demonstrations at Booth #5L3-3.

LEXI Recorded – Revolutionizing Captioning for VOD Content

The newly launched LEXI Recorded offers rapid turnaround times for time-sensitive recorded content. Utilizing AI-powered automation, this solution streamlines the captioning process, enabling media professionals, content creators, and broadcasters to deliver accessible content with remarkable speed and accuracy.

SDI and IP Encoders

AI-Media provides a comprehensive range of SDI and IP caption encoders, such as the HD492 (Encoder Pro) and ALTA MPEG – TS and 2110 versions, powered by advanced EEG technology. These encoders cater to diverse captioning requirements and seamlessly integrate with AI-Media’s flagship AI-powered solution, LEXI, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and efficiency.

Experience AI-Media’s advanced captioning solutions firsthand at Broadcast Asia Expo 2024. From SDI encoders to the innovative LEXI, LEXI Recorded, LEXI DR, and more, AI-Media continues to set new standards in captioning technology. Visit us at Booth #5L3-3 to explore these advancements and schedule a personalized meeting with our team.

Book a meeting here: Calendly
Register for the event here: Asia Tech x Singapore Registration

For more information about AI-Media and its groundbreaking captioning solutions, visit:

AI-Media: AI-Media: AI-Powered Captioning Technology & Solutions

LEXI : https://www.ai-media.tv/our-products/lexi-ai-powered-captioning-tool-kit/lexi-asr/

LEXI Recorded: https://www.ai-media.tv/our-products/lexi-ai-powered-captioning-tool-kit/lexi-recorded/

About AI-Media:

Founded in Australia in 2003, AI-Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in innovative captioning workflow solutions. As a global leader, AI-Media provides high-quality AI-powered live and recorded captioning and translation technology and solutions to a diverse range of customers and markets worldwide. For the first time in February 2024, AI-Media was able to unveil groundbreaking data showcasing the superiority of its AI captioning product, LEXI, over traditional human workflows. This milestone further solidifies AI-Media’s position as the foremost AI technology leader in live and recorded captioning workflow solutions. With a commitment to utilising our deep industry experience and sophisticated AI technology to create solutions which streamline and simplify processes, AI-Media empowers leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies globally to ensure seamless accessibility and inclusivity in their content. Ai-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020.  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c4e5111-d406-4194-a13c-03f80ce8ff74



Media Contact: Fiona Habben – Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv

