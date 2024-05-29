Texas PSF Forms Strategic Partnership with Intech Following $1.5 Billion Mandate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intech, a global quantitative equity manager, announced a significant expansion of its partnership with the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation (Texas PSF), one of the largest educational endowments in the United States. This enhanced strategic partnership follows a $1.5 billion mandate awarded to Intech to manage a World ex-US enhanced index portfolio, reflecting a deep alignment of mutual goals and collaborative innovation.

Partnership Highlights:

Foundational Mandate: Texas PSF selected Intech to manage a $1.5 billion World ex-US enhanced index portfolio, showcasing trust in Intech’s 37-year track record, organizational strength, and distinctive approach to quantitative investing.

Strategic Collaboration: This partnership advances our shared goals of enhancing investment outcomes through:

Innovative Product Development: Joint efforts to develop cutting-edge investment products that respond to dynamic market conditions. Shared Knowledge and Expertise: Leveraging both parties’ strengths to foster innovation and better understand evolving investor needs.



Joint Executive Statements:

Jose Marques, PhD, CEO of Intech: “Our partnership with Texas PSF has rapidly evolved, reflecting a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve in the financial markets. This strategic alignment is about more than investment; it’s about co-creating the future of investment strategies that benefit our stakeholders globally.”

Stuart Bohart, Deputy CIO of Texas Permanent School Fund: "Aligning more closely with Intech is perfectly in step with our objective to forge deeper relationships with fewer managers. It provides us with valuable insights into Intech's sophisticated investment processes and practices, enabling us to develop tailored investment solutions that meet our specific objectives."

About Intech

Intech is a private, quantitative asset manager that has been investing on behalf of institutional investors worldwide since 1987. Pioneers in the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients across alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For more information, visit www.intechinvestments.com.

About Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF)

Established in 1845, the Texas Permanent School Fund (PSF) is one of the largest educational endowments in the United States. It serves as a perpetual sovereign wealth fund dedicated to supporting public education in Texas. Managed by the Texas Permanent School Fund Corporation, the PSF funds instructional materials and provides crucial financial support to more than 1,200 public school districts and charter schools across the state. With a diverse investment portfolio spanning equities, real estate, bonds, and alternative investments, PSF seeks to ensure long-term, sustainable growth. For more information, visit Texas PSF’s website.





