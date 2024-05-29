AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Global Leaders Gather to Exchange Best Practices in Liver Health Policy

GlobeNewswire May 29, 2024

Global Liver Institute Convenes Fruitful Meeting on the Sidelines of WHA77

Geneva, Switzerland, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Liver Institute (GLI) convened esteemed global leaders for an event on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, entitled “Together for Better Liver Health: Amplifying Best Practices Globally,” in partnership with the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL). Now in its second year, this exclusive gathering has quickly attracted health leaders from around the world to become a driving force for liver health policy initiatives. 
To complement the event, GLI released Best Practices in Liver Health Policy: A Liver Health is Public Health Report, which evaluates successes that certain countries have had in liver health policy to give insight and promote effective policies worldwide. The report highlights persistent challenges that patients face globally and thoughtful, thorough policies that address these challenges. Drawing examples from Egypt, India, Ireland, Scotland, and Türkiye, it showcases measures such as utilizing primary care data to screen high-risk populations and integrating fatty liver disease into national programs targeting non-communicable diseases.
The more than 100 types of liver disease- driven by a variety of causes from genetic, to viral, to over-exposure to toxic substances – pose substantial challenges for global communities and the health systems that serve them:

“We are so grateful to work with such an enduring partner, EASL, and the expert panelists featured, to showcase how addressing liver health aligns with achieving major global public health priorities,” shared Donna R. Cryer, JD, CEO of GLI. “We launched the Liver Health is Public Health Initiative in the UK in 2022 hoping to engage and inspire international leaders and health ministers to deploy the diverse and powerful array of public health tools available to them to the tasks of preventing, identifying, and treating the millions at-risk or living with liver diseases and today is a significant milestone.
In a remarkable display of multi-stakeholder partnership and progress built upon the success of the inaugural event, the event demonstrated the expansion and elevation of the collaboration. For a full list of speakers, including key government figures in health as well as the leaders of internationally renowned organizations, please view the program agenda.
“We are happy to co-host this event alongside GLI and look forward to seeing its reverberating global impact,” shared Aleksander Krag, MD, PhD, MBA; Secretary General, EASL. “It is critical that this event happens in Geneva, Switzerland, on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly, while leaders from each member state work together to prepare next year’s health agenda.”

Attachment 



Christine Maalouf
Global Liver Institute
cmaalouf@globalliver.org

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.