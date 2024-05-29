AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Federal Budget Gives Canada’s Health Minister The Power To Limit Contraception Access

GlobeNewswire May 29, 2024

OTTAWA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The federal budget, which is set to be passed before the end of June, includes changes to the Food & Drugs Act that gives the Health Minister the power (Section 326) to override regulatory approval for over-the-counter drugs, natural health products, and medical devices. The Consumer Choice Center’s Toronto based David Clement explained why this new power sets Canada down a dangerous path.

“Giving the Health Minister the power to override Health Canada approvals on OTC drugs, NHPs, and medical devices creates a scenario that is ripe for ministerial abuse, with a health minister sidestepping Health Canada to regulate from a position of bias, or in response to bad headlines,” said Clement.

“This power is even more problematic given the products and drugs that are covered by the change. As written, a future Health Minister could use this power to restrict access to OTC drugs like Plan B, or contraception like IUDs, and do so entirely at their discretion,” said Clement.

“If the Liberals are truly committed to ensuring that women have access to certain forms of contraception, they wouldn’t be giving a future Health Minister the authority and ability to override Health Canada approvals. By giving future Health Ministers this power they are setting the table for restrictions,” said Clement.

***CCC North American Affairs Manager David Clement is available to speak with accredited media on consumer regulations and consumer choice issues. Please send media inquiries to david@consumerchoicecenter.org.***

The CCC represents consumers in over 100 countries across the globe. We closely monitor regulatory trends in Ottawa, Washington, Brussels, Geneva and other hotspots of regulation and inform and activate consumers to fight for #ConsumerChoice. Learn more at consumerchoicecenter.org.

