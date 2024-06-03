AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pangea Unveils Annual Sustainability Report

GlobeNewswire June 3, 2024

Achieving Excellence in Environmental Stewardship and Ethical Practices

Rochester Hills, MI, June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pangea, a pioneering force in the automotive leather industry, proudly unveils its annual Sustainability Report, showcasing remarkable achievements in environmental stewardship, ethical business practices, and social responsibility. The report highlights Pangea’s unwavering commitment to driving positive change and creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

This reporting year was an important year for Pangea who not only reduced their carbon footprint, and that of each product, they also introduced a new series of Advanced Leather Products—Ecoda, Terova, Vendura, and Nevila—each boasting distinct characteristics and improvements over standard materials, reinforcing Pangea’s commitment to innovation and quality.

Key Accomplishments Featured in the Report:

  • Gold Standard Accolades: Pangea attained the prestigious Leather Working Group Gold Standard across all leather producing sites globally, underscoring its dedication to responsible leather manufacturing practices.

  • Acclaimed Certifications: Renowned certifications from Supplier Assurance (NQC), Drive Sustainability, EcoVadis, and the Sustainable Leather Foundation (SLF) further validate Pangea’s commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

  • Emissions Reduction: A remarkable 16% reduction in Scope 1+2 emissions compared to the prior year demonstrates Pangea’s dedication to lowering its carbon footprint. This reduction has led to a corporate average decrease from 1.14 kgCO2e/m2 to 0.96 kgCO2e/m2 of finished leather.

  • Energy & Water Conservation: Energy consumption decreased by approximately 5% across the board, while water usage was reduced by over 10%, showcasing Pangea’s proactive efforts in resource conservation.

  • Chemical Management: Nearly 20% of chemicals used comprised natural components or content from renewable sources, emphasizing Pangea’s dedication to safer and more sustainable chemical management practices.

  • Waste Recycling: Pangea recycled nearly 20% more waste than the previous year, demonstrating its commitment to waste reduction and circular economy principles.

Commenting on the release of the report, Pangea’s Sales, Marketing & Design EVP, Tim Brennan, expressed pride in the company’s achievements, stating, “At Pangea, sustainability is not just a goal; it’s a fundamental principle that guides our every action. Our annual Sustainability Report reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence in environmental stewardship, ethical practices, and social responsibility. We remain steadfast in our commitment to becoming the most trusted, sustainable supplier to our customers.”

Jacquelyn Smith
Pangea
2484362200
JSmith@PangeaMade.com

