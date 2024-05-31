Mountain Assets Invites Investors to Exclusive Site Visit of Lake Narracan Project

YALLOURN, Australia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Assets, in collaboration with Star Investment Group Australia, is pleased to announce an exclusive site visit to the Lake Narracan Resort project on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024. This invitation extends to both current and potential investors, offering a unique opportunity to meet the project team, explore the development, and gain insights into this thriving investment venture.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 5th, 2024

Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 Time: 12:30 PM – 3:00 PM

12:30 PM – 3:00 PM Location: 1 Sullivans Track, Yallourn VIC 3825

About the Lake Narracan Project

Lake Narracan Resort, developed by Star Investment Group Australia, is a premier waterfront development located in Victoria’s Gippsland region. This project encompasses 110 acres with plans for 350 dwellings, including apartments and a multipurpose community facility. The resort promises a tranquil yet vibrant living experience with easy access to nature and modern amenities, making it a highly attractive option for both residents and investors.

Investment Success

The Lake Narracan project has been running for several years, with multiple investors successfully completing the three-year investment cycle and receiving their returns along with the offered bonus. This project not only delivers on returns but also contributes to the local economy and community development.

Why Attend

This site visit offers a firsthand look at the progress of the Lake Narracan Resort and an opportunity to engage with the Mountain Assets team. Investors will have the chance to:

Tour the development site and view the project’s status.

Interact with the project managers and developers.

Learn about the future phases and potential of the project.

Network with other investors and stakeholders.

Mountain Assets’ Role

Mountain Assets is a renowned ethical finance brokerage known for its commitment to socially responsible investments. As the exclusive offer manager and sales team for the Lake Narracan project, Mountain Assets ensures a transparent and robust investment process, aligning financial returns with positive community impact.

RSVP Information

To confirm your attendance or for more information, please contact Mountain Assets:

Phone: 1800 988 014

1800 988 014 Email: info@mountainassets.com.au

We look forward to welcoming you to Lake Narracan and showcasing this exceptional project.

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets connects private wholesale investors with property developers, focusing on projects that deliver substantial returns while fostering community growth. Their expertise in funding SDA and other significant projects ensures that every investment contributes positively to society.

Note to Editors: For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mountain Assets Team at info@mountainassets.com.au.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale of investments or securities. Potential investors should consult with professional advisors, accountant or lawyer and review detailed investment documents before making investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.





