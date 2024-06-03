AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music Recognized in the QS World University Rankings

GlobeNewswire June 3, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music has been honored in the prestigious QS World University Rankings for 2024. Ranked No. 3 in North America and No. 11 globally, Eastman shares the stage with leading music institutions in the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, Finland, Denmark, and Hungary.

For over a century, the Eastman School of Music has been a beacon of excellence in music education and performance. Building from its foundational pillars of artistry, scholarship, leadership, and community, Eastman has cultivated a diverse environment where music thrives not only within our halls but also reverberates beyond, enriching lives and fostering engagement. The school is renowned for its holistic approach to music education, integrating rigorous musical training with humanities studies, leadership education, and interdisciplinary experiences. This commitment to comprehensive education produces graduates who are not only skilled musicians, but also well-rounded individuals prepared to use their talents to influence and inspire communities around the globe.

Dean Jamal J. Rossi commented on the school’s ethos and its recent accolade: “The Eastman School of Music is a vibrant community where some of the best musicians in the world come together to make each other better. Our century-long dedication to the core values of artistry, scholarship, leadership, and community has served as the foundation upon which our alumni have built impactful careers in all aspects of music, and they have enriched the world through their music. This recognition by the QS World Rankings reaffirms our commitment and mission to shape the future of music through artistic and scholarly excellence and innovative leadership.”

Jane Gatewood, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Rochester, also remarked on the significance of this achievement: “The QS World Rankings’ acknowledgment of the Eastman School of Music underscores our global impact and academic prestige. This recognition is a testament to our faculty’s dedication and our students’ talent, reflecting our leading role in preparing the next generation of world-class musicians.”

This year marks the inaugural inclusion of the music category in the QS World University Rankings. The QS ranking for music schools is derived from comprehensive evaluations of academic reputation and employer reputation, which contribute 80% and 20% to the total score, respectively. Criteria such as research quality, strategic partnerships, innovation, and employability play pivotal roles in this assessment.

For more information on the QS World University rankings for music, please visit: https://www.topuniversities.com/university-subject-rankings/music

For information about the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music, please visit: https://www.esm.rochester.edu/admissions/

To learn more about the international admissions and global collaborations, please visit: https://www.rochester.edu/global

