Get Ready for Winter with the Latest Issue of Build & Renovate Magazine

GlobeNewswire June 6, 2024

Build and Renovate - Keeping Warm this Winter

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The shortest day of the year is fast approaching, and as we crank up our heaters, Build & Renovate Magazine’s latest edition is here to help you stay warm and cosy this winter. This New Zealand publication has been a trusted source for building, renovating, and home improvement information for nearly three decades.

The latest issue of Build & Renovate Magazine features contributions from industry experts, including home improvement specialist Amber Mundy. Mundy shares, “Our latest issue is filled with simple and effective ways to prepare for winter, along with interior design inspiration to create the perfect winter aesthetic in your home.” The magazine continues to provide valuable insights and practical advice for both seasoned professionals and amateur DIY enthusiasts.

This edition includes unique features and articles that cater to a wide audience. Readers will find articles offering advice and inspiration for winter home improvements, offering a range of solutions from high-budget renovations to budget-friendly hacks. Highlights include expert advice on using interior design elements to create a warm and inviting atmosphere, with tips on colours, patterns, and decorative techniques.

In addition to providing informative, timely content, Build & Renovate Magazine continues to take on sponsorships from notable brands in the industry. Its growth underscores the magazine’s value and influence in the home improvement industry.

Whether you are an experienced builder with a substantial budget or a DIY novice seeking quick, economical advice, the latest issue of Build & Renovate Magazine provides useful insights for everyone. Prepare for the winter months by exploring expert tips to keep your home warm and comfortable this winter.

**Contact Information:**

Editor, Build and Renovate NZ

editor@buildandrenovate.co.nz

https://buildandrenovate.co.nz/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56450d2f-42f4-4cbf-8dd7-ced25a4774ef

