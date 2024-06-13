AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces CEO Transition July 1, 2024

GlobeNewswire June 13, 2024

TEMECULA, Calif., June 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376), announced today after a Board vote, that effective July 1, 2024, Adrian Ridge will succeed Peter Wagner as Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group’s (part of Nikkiso’s Industrial Division) as Chief Executive Officer. Wagner will stay on in a Board role as Executive Chairman for Nikkiso CE&IG Group.

As CEO, Ridge, who is currently Executive Vice President, Operations and Manufacturing for Nikkiso CE&IG Group, will drive operational and financial results and ready the Group for future growth. Wagner’s new role as Executive Chairman will focus on driving the vision and long-term strategy of the Group in an advisor capacity.

“In six years under Peter’s leadership, Nikkiso CE&IG has more than quadrupled business, and is positioned for strong continued growth,” said Toshihiko Kai, President and CEO, Nikkiso. “I want to thank him for his leadership, and welcome Adrian as the Group’s new CEO.”

Prior to joining Nikkiso in 2018, Wagner was CEO and Managing Director at LEWA Group. Ridge joined Nikkiso in 2022 after approximately 30 years at Atlas Copco serving in various leadership positions.

About Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Since its establishment in 1953, Nikkiso has contributed to solving social issues by anticipating the changing times with world-first and Japan-first technologies and products. In the industrial business, Nikkiso has created new markets by developing products in the energy field, hemodialysis-related products in the medical business, and CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) aerostructures in the aerospace business.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

The Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment, technologies and applications for clean energy and industrial gas market segments. The Group employs more than 1,600 people in 22 countries and is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc. in Southern California, U.S., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

Media contact
Lisa Adams
+1 405 492 1689



