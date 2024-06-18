AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AACSB’s Inaugural Africa Conference

GlobeNewswire June 18, 2024

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AACSB International, the world’s largest business education association, will host its first Africa Conference. This inaugural event will convene business educators and business leaders in Africa and beyond, to discuss innovations in entrepreneurship, sustainability, and accreditation in the region. The collaborations coming out of this conference will help shape a brighter, more sustainable future of business in Africa.

We believe your journalistic insights and expertise would help enhance the conversations at this event and allow the opportunity to connect with forward-thinking leaders.

What: Africa Conference

Who: Forward-thinking business educators and business leaders looking to connect with likeminded individuals or business schools in Africa

When: July 24-26, 2024

Where: Pretoria, South Africa

AACSB is scheduling conversations with Geoff Perry, Executive Vice President and Chief Membership Officer, AACSB International to take place at and after the event. Secure a reservation now by reaching out to Leah McBride at mediarelations@aacsb.edu.

About AACSB International

Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

For More Information Contact:
Leah McBride
1+813.367.5238
mediarelations@aacsb.edu



