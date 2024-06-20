AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Mountain Assets Wins Most Outstanding Professional Services at 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards

GlobeNewswire June 20, 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mountain Assets is proud to announce that we have been awarded the Most Outstanding Professional Services at the 2024 Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. The prestigious award was presented at a grand ceremony held at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, yesterday, June 19, 2024.

The Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards are a celebration of the exceptional businesses in the local community, recognizing those who have made significant contributions through their services, innovation, and commitment to excellence. This award highlights our dedication to providing top-tier professional services and our unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. This year’s event featured over 30 award categories, highlighting the diverse range of outstanding businesses within the Sutherland Shire.

About Mountain Assets

Mountain Assets is dedicated to connecting private wholesale investors with property developers, focusing on projects that deliver substantial returns while fostering community growth. Our expertise in funding Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) and other significant projects ensures that every investment contributes positively to society. More information about our services and projects can be found on our website: Mountain Assets.

Event Details:

  • Date: June 19, 2024
  • Location: Doltone House, Sylvania Waters

About the Awards

The Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards celebrate local achievements and honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their respective fields. More information about the awards can be found at Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards.

Winning this award is a testament to our team’s hard work, dedication, and the trust our clients place in us. We are grateful for the recognition and remain committed to delivering outstanding services.

Quote from James Gardner, Founding Partner & CEO at Mountain Assets: “We are honored to receive the Most Outstanding Professional Services award. This recognition motivates us to continue striving for excellence and to serve our clients with the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.”

For more information or to discuss investment opportunities with Mountain Assets, please visit Mountain Assets Website or contact us directly.

Mountain Assets Contact Information:

  • Phone: 1800 988 014
  • Email: info@mountainassets.com.au

Note to Editors: For additional details, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mountain Assets Team at info@mountainassets.com.au.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer or solicitation for the sale of investments or securities. Potential investors should consult with professional advisors and review detailed investment documents before making investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.