Anaqua Launches AI-Powered IP Management Platform AQX® 11

GlobeNewswire June 26, 2024

New IP management platform drives efficiency and surfaces insights empowering organizations to excel in a competitive landscape

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announces the launch of AI-powered AQX® 11—Anaqua’s most significant platform release in 20 years—to help corporations and law firms achieve maximum value from their IP assets. The launch coincides with the first day of the Anaqua Experience Conference and is part of the company’s 20th-anniversary celebrations.

An IP platform designed for operational and strategic advantage, AQX 11 brings a fresh look and feel to the world of IP management while dramatically enhancing decision-making capabilities and efficiency for IP attorneys and operations teams. A suite of new features includes:

AI Capabilities: AI Patent Summaries™ and AI Patent Auto-Classifier™ streamline patent review and classification processes, reducing manual work and enhancing data accuracy. With these AI capabilities, users can easily summarize patent claims and inventions, and automatically classify and map both internal and competitor patents to their organization’s proprietary classification system, providing a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape.

Attorney Workspace: For the first time, attorneys can quickly access critical data related to IP matters in one central place. Attorneys can accelerate and improve decision-making by having all pertinent information surfaced, including Office Actions, Foreign Filing, Annuity Decisions, and more.

Automation: Document Auto-Processing is a significant advancement, eliminating the manual work involved in docketing PTO communications, reducing errors, and enabling IP teams to concentrate on validating data accuracy and performing higher-level tasks, rather than data entry.

Domain Name Management: A new module tracks and manages Domain Name information alongside IP assets, providing a holistic view of an organization’s portfolio that is aligned with the way business owners manage these critical assets.

Innovation Management: Organizations can accelerate innovation and maximize value by facilitating early and frequent involvement of IP attorneys in strategic planning through Innovation Management. The module improves idea capture and development from the entire customer organization, streamlines collaboration across teams, and provides efficient tools for managing inventor and non-inventor contributions, ultimately enhancing speed to market and ensuring the best ideas are protected and implemented.

Product Management: A new feature gives visibility into patent contributions by tying patents, trademarks, and financial data to product families, enabling a clear understanding of the IP assets that drive product value. This enhanced visibility, including Patent Evaluation data in subject relationships, simplifies licensing opportunities and informs IP renewal decisions.

“Today is a milestone as we launch AQX 11,” said Bob Romeo, Anaqua CEO. “Powered by AI and enhanced automation, it’s a leap forward in IP management technology. As we celebrate Anaqua’s 20th anniversary, this release highlights our progress and commitment to innovation. We are excited to commemorate our anniversary and share this achievement with our global client community, who have been integral in making this possible.”

Vincent Brault, Senior Vice President of Product & Innovation at Anaqua, further emphasized the significance of the release: “AQX 11 reflects extensive collaboration with our valued client community. This release empowers our clients to optimize operational efficiency and strategic decision-making through groundbreaking AI capabilities and automation. By enabling IP practitioners to extract vital insights from essential data and streamline portfolio decisions and patent classification, AQX 11 sets a new standard in IP management technology.”

For more information about AQX 11 and to request a demo, please visit anaqua.com.

About Anaqua
Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com



