AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KFSHRC Performs Over 5,000 Successful Kidney Transplants

GlobeNewswire July 1, 2024

KFSHRC_2

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has successfully performed 5,000 kidney transplants since the inception of its Transplant Program in 1981, placing it among a select group of leading global health centres that have achieved this milestone. Last year alone, KFSHRC has performed 80 paediatric kidney transplants, the highest number conducted by any hospital in a single year. This achievement makes KFSHRC’s Kidney Transplant Program the largest of its kind, surpassing health centres in the United States and Europe.

Over the past decade, the program has experienced significant growth, with more than 3,000 transplants performed since 2010 and approximately 1,250 transplants in the last three years alone.

Moreover, the establishment of the Kidney Paired Donation (KPD) program has significantly revolutionised the transplantation landscape by addressing the challenge of compatibility between patients and their donors. This program has helped patients who would otherwise face considerable obstacles in finding suitable matches. By facilitating the exchange of donors whose blood types or tissues do not match the intended recipient, KFSHRC has become a leader in paired donation transplants compared to any single health centres in the United States and Europe.

Furthermore, by adopting advanced technologies, the centre now relies entirely on minimally invasive surgery including removing kidneys from donors with the robotic assistance. The surgeons are also able to transplant kidneys in a selected group of patients through robotic surgery. This minimally invasive procedure enhances precision and safety.

It is important to note that the kidney and patient survival rates at one year are between 97% to 99%. This achievement underscores the establishment of a stellar transplant centre within the organisation. Beyond routine kidney transplants, this centre specialises in complex cases, including those involving different blood groups, low-weight paediatric patients, paired exchanges, and patients with elevated body mass index.

KFSHRC has retained its status as the leading institution in the Middle East and Africa for the second year running and ranks 20th globally among the top 250 academic medical centres worldwide. It is also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East in 2024, according to Brand Finance. Additionally, Newsweek Magazine has ranked it among the top 250 hospitals globally.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Essam AlZahrani, Acting Head of Media Affairs, 0555254429
Mr. Abdullah Alown, Media Coordination Officer, 0556294232

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88556828-01ff-4b53-81ea-c8911d9c9f47



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.