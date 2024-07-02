AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Adrian Ridge Appointed CEO of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

GlobeNewswire July 2, 2024

Adrian Ridge CEO Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

TEMECULA, Calif., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Effective July 1, 2024, Adrian Ridge is Chief Executive Officer of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd.’s Industrial division. Ridge succeeds Peter Wagner, who remains engaged in a Board role as Executive Chairman for Nikkiso CE&IG Group.

As CEO, Ridge will drive operational and financial results and ready the Group for future growth. In his role as Executive Chairman, Wagner will focus on driving the vision and long-term strategy of the Group in an advisor capacity.

“On behalf of the Board, I welcome and congratulate Adrian on his promotion to CEO,” said Wagner. “He is a proven leader who is engaging at the right time to support Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases’s growth to new heights.”

“I’ve never been as excited about a company’s potential as I am about Nikkiso,” said Ridge. “We have all the right ingredients to be a leader in every market we serve in every region around the world. I am honored and grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

About Adrian Ridge

Ridge joined Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases in 2022 as EVP of Manufacturing and Operations after working approximately 30 years at Swedish manufacturing giant Atlas Copco in various global leadership roles. He has a Mechanical Engineering degree and an MBA from Durham University in the United Kingdom.

Media contact
Lisa Adams
Lisa.adams@nikkisoceig.com
Mobile: +1 (405) 492-1689

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group

The Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is a leading provider of cryogenic equipment, technologies and applications for clean energy and industrial gas market segments. The Group employs more than 1,600 people in 22 countries and is headed by Cryogenic Industries, Inc. in Southern California, U.S., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (TSE: 6376).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b3496ba9-85d1-4c91-b199-181d30747a25



