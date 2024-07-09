AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Teledyne’s high-speed, high-resolution Contact Image Sensors are now available in color

GlobeNewswire July 9, 2024

WATERLOO, Canada, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne DALSA is pleased to announce that its AxCIS™ family of high-speed and high-resolution fully integrated line scan imaging modules are now available in color. These easy-to-use Contact Image Sensors (CIS) combine sensors, lenses, and lights all-in-one, offering a lower cost inspection system for many demanding machine vision applications including battery and print inspection.

Powered by Teledyne’s multiline CMOS image sensors, AxCIS delivers superior image quality with up to a 60 kHz x 3-line rate of native RGB colors, at a pixel size of 28 µm or 900 dpi resolution, so that defects can be detected with unprecedented precision. Its unique sensor design covers the entire field of view without missing pixels, providing a 100% seamless image without any interpolation. In addition to defect detection, its unique design also supports true metrology applications.

AxCIS has been designed with scalability to various fields of view with a single 24V power supply. With a small form factor and an optical path with an IP50 dust proof design, AxCIS can fit almost anywhere in your system, even with limited vertical clearance. Its Camera Link HS SFP+ fibreoptic interface delivers high throughput data over standard low-cost, long-length cables with immunity to EMI radiation for harsh industrial environments.

Please visit the AxCIS product page for more information and for sales enquiries, visit our contact page.

Teledyne DALSA is a part of Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group and a leader in the design, manufacture, and deployment of digital imaging components for machine vision. Teledyne DALSA image sensors, cameras, smart cameras, frame grabbers, software, and vision solutions are at the heart of thousands of inspection systems around the world and across multiple industries. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging

Media Contact
Jessica Broom
Jessica.broom@teledyne.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03e316ba-79a6-4903-8f72-76e48faaaf99



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.