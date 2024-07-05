AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

OSL Partners Led 88% of Trading in Hong Kong’s Spot Digital Asset ETFs

GlobeNewswire July 5, 2024

OSL partner issuers account for 93% & 70% of the Spot BTC & ETH ETFs turnover

HONG KONG, July 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hong Kong ETF market has witnessed substantial growth from its launch in April 2024, marked by impressive trading volumes and expanding assets under management (AUM). The spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETF recorded a turnover of HKD 1.14 billion, while the spot Ethereum (ETH) ETF achieved a turnover of HKD 33.76 million. This surge highlights the increasing investor interest and activity in digital asset ETFs in Hong Kong.

ETP / Turnover (HKD in millions)* BTC ETF ETH ETF
ChinaAMC 90.74 17.22
Harvest Global 16.44 6.67
Bosera 7.69 9.87
Total 114.87 33.76

*Data as of 5 Jul 2024 15:58 HKT (Source: HKEX)

OSL Digital Securities, a leader in the regulated digital asset ecosystem and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), has supported the launch and growth of ChinaAMC’s and Harvest Global’s inaugural spot BTC/ETH ETFs, which now account for 88% of the total turnover in spot digital asset ETFs in Hong Kong.

“OSL is continuing to drive the next phases of regulated digital asset innovations, including staking services and tokenised fund products.” – Patrick Pan, Chairman of the Board & CEO of OSL

OSL’s success as a leading ETF custodian and trading platform exemplifies its strategic vision and operational excellence. As the market continues to grow, OSL is dedicated to pioneering new solutions and maintaining its status as a trusted partner for digital asset investments.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information: group.osl.com



Press enquiries
media@osl.com

Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.