Hut 8 Executes Definitive Agreements for Site in West Texas with 205 MW of Immediately Available Power Capacity

Marks first transaction to convert from Hut 8’s previously announced development pipeline of 1,100 megawatts of energy capacity under exclusivity

Expands Hut 8’s energy infrastructure platform to approximately 1.3 gigawatts across verticals

Data center engineering, procurement, and construction efforts underway

MIAMI, July 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, today announced it has entered into a power purchase agreement (“PPA”) and other definitive agreements for a site in West Texas with exclusive access to 205 megawatts of immediately available power capacity and land. This marks the first transaction to convert from Hut 8’s previously announced development pipeline of 1,100 megawatts of energy capacity under exclusivity.

“This is the first time a large data center load has been approved under the complex regulatory framework in this particular market,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8. “It is a testament to the expertise, diligence, and creativity of our corporate development organization, who negotiated a bespoke structure to address the nuanced commercial, legal, and regulatory challenges of each stakeholder in the project.”

The PPA and site, which is adjacent to a wind farm and connected to the ERCOT grid, give Hut 8 access to some of the lowest locational wholesale power pricing in North America. The site has an existing, operational substation, and engineering, procurement, and construction efforts for a new data center are underway. The site is well-positioned to support a variety of high-density compute applications, including Bitcoin mining and AI. Hut 8 is finalizing a commercialization plan for the site with the aim of maximizing its value.

“This transaction exemplifies Hut 8’s differentiated approach to securing new energy capacity through mutually accretive partnerships,” said Genoot. “We continue to identify opportunities to work hand-in-hand with energy partners to develop bespoke structures that generate outsized value for every party involved. We believe this partnership-driven approach sets us apart as we continue to build development partnerships across the energy value chain.”

Upon closing, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions, this transaction is expected to expand Hut 8’s energy infrastructure platform to approximately 1.3 gigawatts of capacity owned and managed across self-mining, hosting, managed services, high performance computing, and power generation.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising nineteen sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, and four power generation assets in Ontario. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward–Looking Information

This press release includes “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws, respectively (collectively, “forward-looking information”). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Hut 8 expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of the business, operations, plans and other such matters is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “allow”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “predict”, “can”, “might”, “potential”, “predict”, “is designed to”, “likely” or similar expressions. Specifically, such forward-looking information included in this press release includes statements relating to the closing of the transaction, the site’s ability to support a variety of high-density compute applications, the commercialization plan for the site, and the Company’s building of development partnerships across the energy value chain.

Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by Hut 8 as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, security and cybersecurity threats and hacks; malicious actors or botnet obtaining control of processing power on the Bitcoin network; further development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; changes to Bitcoin mining difficulty; loss or destruction of private keys; increases in fees for recording transactions in the Blockchain; erroneous transactions; reliance on a limited number of key employees; reliance on third party mining pool service providers; regulatory changes; classification and tax changes; momentum pricing risk; fraud and failure related to digital asset exchanges; difficulty in obtaining banking services and financing; difficulty in obtaining insurance, permits and licenses; internet and power disruptions; geopolitical events; uncertainty in the development of cryptographic and algorithmic protocols; uncertainty about the acceptance or widespread use of digital assets; failure to anticipate technology innovations; the COVID19 pandemic, climate change; currency risk; lending risk and recovery of potential losses; litigation risk; business integration risk; changes in market demand; changes in network and infrastructure; system interruption; changes in leasing arrangements; failure to achieve intended benefits of power purchase agreements; potential for interrupted delivery, or suspension of the delivery, of energy to mining sites and other risks related to the digital asset mining and data center business. For a complete list of the factors that could affect Hut 8, please see the “Risk Factors” section of Hut 8’s Transition Report on Form 10-K, available under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, and Hut 8’s other continuous disclosure documents which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

