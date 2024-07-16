Dash Hudson Selected as Data Partner for EMARKETER’s PRO+ Product Solution

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dash Hudson, a leading social media management platform, has been selected as a strategic data partner for EMARKETER’s PRO+ product solution. This collaboration enables marketers to access benchmark performance data across key social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and X.

“At Dash Hudson, we believe in the power of data to transform social media marketing strategies. By providing marketers with real-time, actionable insights, we empower them to stay ahead in a constantly evolving digital landscape,” said Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer, Dash Hudson. “Our partnership with EMARKETER underscores our commitment to providing brands with the tools they need to achieve exceptional results.”

EMARKETER’s PRO+ product solution is designed to provide marketers with comprehensive data, analysis, and insights to inform their strategic decision-making processes. By integrating Dash Hudson’s industry benchmarks, marketers will gain access to valuable performance metrics, enabling them to benchmark their efforts against competitors and industry standards. What’s more, the benchmarks data will be available to view by industry, and will be updated to reflect the fast-moving social media marketing landscape on a quarterly basis.

“Social media marketers are navigating constant reinvention to capture the attention of diverse audience segments across platforms. As attention gravitates towards video-rich social networks, the demand for interactive marketing experiences intensifies,” said Monica Peart, Senior Vice President of Data Products, EMARKETER. “Through collaboration with EMARKETER, Dash Hudson empowers marketers with crucial social media engagement metrics including video views, impressions, shares, reactions, link clicks, and other vital KPIs. This partnership equips marketers with the insights needed to elevate their social media marketing strategies.”

Through this partnership, marketers will have access to a robust suite of tools and insights to optimize their social media marketing strategies effectively and make informed decisions to drive brand growth and achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Dash Hudson, visit www.dashhudson.com.

For more information about EMARKETER’s PRO+ product solution, please click here .

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Hudson empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashhudson.com.

About EMARKETER:

EMARKETER, a subsidiary of Insider Inc., is a leading provider of research and analysis on digital marketing, media, and commerce. EMARKETER’s PRO+ product solution offers comprehensive data, analysis, and insights to empower marketers with the knowledge they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Contact:

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashhudson.com .

