Media Advisory: Hut 8 Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Results

GlobeNewswire July 24, 2024

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, will host a conference call and webinar on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 to review second quarter 2024 results.

Who:   Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.
     
What:   Hut 8 executives will review the Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2024.
     
When:   Results will be shared via media release and on the Company’s website at https://hut8.com/investors/ on August 13, 2024. The conference call and webinar will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
     
Where:   The webcast can be viewed here. Analysts can register here.
     

About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp. has a portfolio comprising twenty sites: ten Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, four power generation assets in Ontario, and one newly announced site in West Texas. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Hut 8 Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
sue@hut8.com

Hut 8 Media Relations
Eoin Fay
eoin.fay@hut8.com



