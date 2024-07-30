AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dash Hudson Unveils New Social Media Trends Report Highlighting the Impact of Creators and AI

GlobeNewswire July 30, 2024

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dash Hudson is pleased to announce the release of its latest Social Media Trends Report: AI and Creators: Shaping the Next Era of Social Marketing.

In this report, a new study by Dash Hudson and NielsenIQ underscores the crucial role of creators in today’s social media landscape. The study reinforces the significant impact of entertainment-driven content on TikTok, with beauty brands achieving a 67% average sales increase when their Entertainment Score is 5 or higher over a 52-week period. The Entertainment Score is a patented technology by Dash Hudson that scientifically measures how effectively TikTok content engages a brand’s audience.

“Over the past two years, the impact of entertainment-driven content on TikTok has surged by 16 percentage points, from 51% to 67%,” said Kate Kenner Archibald, Chief Marketing Officer at Dash Hudson. “Creator content achieves 12x higher engagement rates and 14x higher effectiveness rates compared to brand-generated content, with twice as many likes and comments. This proves that in today’s landscape, creator-focused strategies are leading the way, and entertaining content remains a cornerstone of success.”

The study highlights standout performers like Sol de Janeiro, Rare Beauty and Starface, which have all leveraged entertainment-focused TikTok content to achieve positive sales growth over the past year. TikTok Shop, which launched in select markets in 2021 and expanded to the US in 2023, has become a key platform for converting captivating content into direct sales. By 2024, TikTok ranked as the #2 beauty e-commerce site in the UK and #9 in the US.

In addition to the proprietary study, the report features several key findings from Dash Hudson’s social media management platform, including:

  • Creator Partnerships Have Evolved: Brands are increasingly favoring long-term collaborations with creators, with 51% of creator posts now being Reels, indicating a shift towards raw, authentic content.
  • Creators Achieve Superior Performance Metrics: Creator content achieves 12x higher engagement rates and 14x higher effectiveness rates compared to brand-generated content, with twice as many likes and comments.
  • AI Drives Stronger Performance: Dash Hudson’s Vision AI tool enhances creator strategies by providing predictive insights and optimizing content performance. On average, ‘Star Performer’ content identified by Vision AI showed significant increases: +66% in engagement, +30% in effectiveness, +29% in video views, and +40% in reach compared to below-average predicted content.

To access the full report, 2024 Social Media Trends Report Issue 2: AI and Creators: Shaping the Next Era of Social Marketing, click here.

Contact:

For all PR and media inquiries or to speak with a representative regarding this press release, please contact pr@dashhudson.com

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson is a social media management platform that equips brands with intelligence and speed to stay ahead of the curve. Through its sophisticated cross-channel insights and workflow tools, Dash Hudson enables brands to create content that entertains, engages and drives consistent business results. To discover how Dash Hudson empowers brands to outsmart social, visit dashhudson.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22a5e11a-0a8f-431e-9acc-d6258986bfaf

