Flashtalking Social, powered by Hypermode™, Revolutionizes Cross-Publisher Campaign Management for Marketers

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading independent platform for creative personalization, orchestration, and intelligence, today announced the latest release of its enhanced Social Ads Manager, powered by Hypermode™. This innovative solution is proven to streamline and optimize workflow across multiple social platforms.

Marketers are seeing strong results from Flashtalking Social and tremendous efficiency gains from Hypermode. T-Mobile’s Senior Manager of Paid Social remarked, “Our team can now manage multiple campaigns and groups and ad groups effortlessly, boosting our productivity significantly; the navigation allows us to save so much time creating and making changes on the fly.”

Flashtalking Social integrates AI and automation through a user-friendly interface, offering powerful tools to manage advertising campaigns at scale across Facebook, Google Demand Gen, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat, TikTok, and X. With Flashtalking’s product enhancements, advertisers can now gain unprecedented efficiency, precision, and performance improvements on the fastest growing media channels. In fact, new research conducted via TechValidate with 1,200+ marketers shows that 66% plan to increase social ad spend in H2 2024.

“Flashtalking’s recent product enhancements are strongly aligned with our commitment to performance marketing at Snap,” said Ali Rana, Global Head of Revenue and Product Partnerships, Snap Inc. “We’re excited to see how marketers leverage these new AI-powered tools at scale to drive measurable results on Snapchat.”

Hypermode represents a significant step forward in the evolution of social advertising technology. By consolidating workflows across multiple publishers, Flashtalking empowers marketers with the agility they need to simplify workflow and amplify performance. Additional TechValidate research shows that 85% of brands experience a disconnect between creative production and media execution.

The new solution from Flashtalking bridges the creative-media gap and enables seamless collaboration between teams and advanced automation across platforms. For example, Flashtalking clients can build a new creative asset for one social publisher and instantly deploy it across multiple others while also setting audience targets, bid rules, reporting requirements, and other campaign settings in one central workflow.

“Consumers have shown that they expect relevant brand experiences but it’s been an operational burden for advertisers to deliver that inside the walled gardens of social,” said Grant Parker, President at Flashtalking. “Over the past 3 years, Flashtalking has taken the best of what we built at 4C with the Scope product and added innovative functionality to streamline workflow and optimize performance. Our newest release of Flashtalking Social, with Hypermode, delivers on the promise of AI and automation like no other product in the market.”

Visit www.flashtalking.com/social to learn more about Flashtalking Social, powered by Hypermode.

About Flashtalking:

Flashtalking unleashes the power of creative to make media work better. As the leading independent platform for personalization, orchestration, and intelligence across all marketing channels, our Creative Ad Tech bridges the gap between creative and media. We provide AI and automation to connect the silos between teams and deliver more efficient production, versioning, and distribution of creative. Our solutions operate at scale across CTV, Video, Display, Social, Native, Audio, DOOH, and Retail Media channels. As part of Mediaocean, Flashtalking is tied into the industry’s core ad infrastructure for omnichannel planning, buying, and billing. Visit flashtalking.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Broadsheet Communications for Mediaocean

Kendall Allen Rockwell

kendall@broadsheetcomms.com





