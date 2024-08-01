AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Euro Manganese Confirms Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

GlobeNewswire August 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQB: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) will file its Third Fiscal Quarter 2024 financial reports on August 14, 2024 and will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. The content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca.

Fiscal Q3 Conference Call Details

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences
  North America UK/Europe
Date Thursday, August 15, 2024 Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time 8am PDT | 11am EDT 4pm BST | 5pm CEST
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m4JbKeljTqOaOjlmBPZCCQ

CALL #2 – For Australian and North American Audiences
  Australia North America
Date Friday, August 16, 2024 Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time 5am AWST | 7am AEST 2pm PDT | 5pm EDT
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_khFtLUIgQs6_2qd0CpmvTA


About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and pursuing an opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX and is also traded on the OTCQB.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Enquiries

Dr. Matthew James                
President & CEO                
mjames@mn25.ca

LodeRock Advisors
Neil Weber
Investor and Media Relations – North America
+1 (647) 222-0574
neil.weber@loderockadvisors.com

Jane Morgan Management
Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations – Australia
+61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
E-mail: info@mn25.ca
Website: www.mn25.ca



Primary Logo

