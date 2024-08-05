AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Duck Creek Technologies Launches Policy with Active Delivery

GlobeNewswire August 5, 2024

The Cloud-Native Solution Enables P&C and General Insurers to Deliver Products at Scale by Eliminating the Need for Upgrades

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, announced the general availability of Policy with Active Delivery, a revolutionary solution that eliminates the need for upgrades and enables P&C insurers to deliver insurance products at scale in an era of rapid customer-centric innovation and growth.

Policy with Active Delivery is a cloud-native solution that leverages the power, scalability, and security of the Azure cloud to provide bi-weekly product updates. These updates are applied automatically, assuring there are no disruptions to an insurer’s operations while eliminating the need for additional, costly resources to manage massive upgrades. All updates are “feature flagged,” allowing insurers to choose when to activate them, ensuring zero impact to their production environment.

Policy with Active Delivery also offers low-code configuration tools, an integrated development environment for insurance products, and pre-built content for various lines of business, allowing insurers to go to market faster, increase operational efficiencies, and improve customer satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to introduce Policy with Active Delivery, a game-changing solution that sets a new standard for policy administration in the P&C industry,” said Jess Keeney, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “With Active Delivery, insurers can free their IT resources to focus on innovation, rather than maintenance, and respond to the evolving needs of their customers and agents with speed and agility. Policy with Active Delivery is the ultimate expression of our vision to simplify insurance technology and empower our customers to achieve their business goals.”

To drive operational efficiencies, Policy with Active Delivery automates manual processes by leveraging low-code configuration tools for agile updates and enhanced speed to market for new products. These efficiencies translate into reduced expense ratios, improved core operational performance, and enhanced scalability to handle higher volumes seamlessly.

The platform supports omnichannel access, catering to the self-service expectations of customers, agents, and brokers alike. It also enhances underwriting performance by implementing rules-based processing and dynamic workflows, ensuring consistent and optimized outcomes.

About Duck Creek Technologies 
Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X

Media Contacts: 
Dennis Dougherty 
dennis.dougherty@duckcreek.com 



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.