AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Intech Strengthens Client Engagement Strategy with Strategic Hire

GlobeNewswire August 6, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intech Investments is pleased to announce the addition of James Wylie to its team as their new Senior Managing Director, Business Development. This strategic hire underscores Intech’s ongoing commitment to enhancing client engagement and expanding its innovative investment solutions.

Jim brings over 30 years of experience in the asset management industry, with a proven track record of driving client-centric growth and forging strong relationships with institutional investors. His skillset has been instrumental in expanding the institutional client base and increasing assets under management; he has held key positions at Spouting Rock, Mackay Shields, Acadian, and BGI.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim Wylie to the Intech team,” said John Brown, Head of Global Client Development. “He shares our vision of providing clients with innovative investment strategies that deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Jim’s expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow and enhance our client relationships.”

This hire comes on the heels of Intech’s recent successes, including the launch of the U.S. Small-Mid Cap Enhanced Plus Strategy with over half a billion in initial funding and the pioneering partnership with the Texas PSF. These milestones highlight Intech’s dedication to delivering unique investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of institutional investors.

“Joining Intech is an exciting opportunity to be part of a firm that strives to be at the forefront of quantitative equity strategies,” said Jim Wylie. “I look forward to contributing to the firm’s growth and helping our clients achieve their investment objectives.”

With Jim Wylie on board, Intech is well-positioned to further its mission of providing cutting-edge investment strategies while fostering strong, long-lasting client relationships.

For more information, please visit https://www.intechinvestments.com/

For further details, please contact: 

Media Contact

Andre Prawoto
Head of Strategy
Phone: 1-561-776-2226
Email: aprawoto@intechinvestments.com

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ec924b-add4-4bd4-aba3-7bda77640427



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.