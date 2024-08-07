AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Winners in First Annual Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence Announced

GlobeNewswire August 7, 2024

Inaugural Winners to Be Celebrated at a Ceremony in New York on September 16

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Winners in the 2024 (first annual) Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, “the Olympics for technology,” were announced today. The awards celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to enter – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Among the organizations with multiple Stevie Award wins are Amazon/Amazon Web Services (9), IBM (5), the City of Sydney, Australia (4), Gabriel Marketing Group, on behalf of several of their clients (4), Impel (4), LandGate (4), Lenovo/Lenovo India Pvt Ltd/ Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS) (4), BostonGene (3), Cisco Systems Inc. (3), CleverTap (3), Google (3), Gov2Biz Inc (3), MicroHealth, LLC (3), and Three Rings (3).

For a full list of winners by category, visit www.StevieAwards.com/Tech.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala awards banquet on Monday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 600 nominations from organizations in 21 nations and territories were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 100 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories are grouped in 20 technology-industry sections:

  • Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology
  • Aerospace Technology
  • Agricultural Technology
  • Architectural Technology
  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Assistive Technology
  • Biotechnology
  • Business Technology
  • Communication Technology
  • Educational Technology
  • Energy Technology
  • Entertainment Technology
  • Financial Technology
  • Government Technology
  • Green and Clean Technology
  • Healthcare Technology
  • Information Technology
  • Manufacturing Technology
  • Marine Technology
  • Transportation Technology

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, organizer of nine of the world’s leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore
Nina@StevieAwards.com
703 547 8389

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b3f3c58-08af-4b42-a914-e748554576ef



Primary Logo

