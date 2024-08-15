AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Matmerize, Inc., Introduces “ASKPOLY” – A Language Model Based Polymer Expert

GlobeNewswire August 15, 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matmerize, Inc., a leader in AI-driven polymer design, is excited to announce the upcoming integration of an advanced language model capability, ASKPOLY, into its flagship polymer property prediction and generative design software, PolymRize™.

Revolutionizing Polymer Science with Advanced Language Models

ASKPOLY leverages the latest advancements in large language models (LLMs), pre-training, fine-tuning and the vast body of knowledge embedded in polymer corpora. ASKPOLY can be queried using natural language to predict properties, generate new polymer chemistries, and optimize composite or formulation compositions. It is designed to complement and enhance the predictive capabilities of PolymRize™.

Pre-trained on Matmerize knowledgebase and an extensive polymer corpus, ASKPOLY makes accurate property predictions for neat polymers and composites. Users can fine-tune ASKPOLY with proprietary data and text to achieve highly accurate, customized predictions and designs. All user data is kept confidential, secure, and never shared.

Enhancing User Experience and Predictive Accuracy

The introduction of ASKPOLY into PolymRize™ offers an intuitive user experience while significantly boosting the platform’s predictive accuracy, flexibility and generalizability, progressively and continuously. ASKPOLY enables users to interact with the system using natural language queries, making it easier to use past knowledge without loss.

The integration of ASKPOLY into PolymRize™ provides R&D chemists and scientists with advanced AI tools through an intuitive interface, streamlining the polymer design and development process for a range of industrial applications.

 

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

A Commitment to Innovation

Matmerize is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of polymer design by pioneering and advancing AI for materials,” said Rampi Ramprasad, CEO of Matmerize, Inc. “The integration of ASKPOLY into PolymRize™ not only enhances the platform’s capabilities but also reinforces our commitment to providing clients with the latest tools to transform polymer research and development.

About Matmerize, Inc.

Founded in 2021, Matmerize, Inc. is at the forefront of AI and machine learning in the materials science industry. With a mission to revolutionize the way materials are designed and developed, Matmerize offers innovative solutions that enable companies to optimize their R&D processes. The PolymRize™ platform is a testament to Matmerize’s commitment to excellence, combining state-of-the-art technology with deep polymer industry expertise.

For more information about ASKPOLY and PolymRize™, please visit www.matmerize.com or contact us at info@matmerize.com.

Contact:

Matmerize, Inc.
https://www.matmerize.com
E: info@matmerize.com
Y: Watch Matmerize Videos on YouTube
L: Follow our LinkedIn Page



Primary Logo

