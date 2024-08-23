KFSHRC Sets New Global Standards with VR Technology at AMEE 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — By continuously adopting new technologies, KFSHRC ensures that its trainees are well-prepared for today’s medical challenges and equipped with the skills and knowledge needed to lead the future of medicine. These technologies bridge the gap between theory and practice and prepare healthcare professionals to lead in an increasingly complex and technology-driven healthcare landscape.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) continues to lead medical education by integrating cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology into its training programs.

KFSHRC leverages VR to create immersive, interactive learning environments that simulate real-world medical scenarios. These virtual experiences allow trainees to practice complex procedures in a controlled setting, significantly enhancing their competence and preparedness for clinical environments. Beyond education, VR is also a powerful tool in patient care, improving treatment outcomes, engagement, comprehension, and retention of medical information. The Saud Jeddah Simulation Centre, established in the same year, has hosted numerous VR-based training sessions, reinforcing KFSHRC’s leadership in simulation-based education. This adoption of VR and other simulation initiatives led to a 58% increase in participant engagement, demonstrating the institution’s continuous effort to enhance educational outcomes.

Attendees at AMEE 2024 can explore KFSHRC’s VR technology first-hand, witnessing how it revolutionizes medical training and sets a new standard for educational excellence worldwide.

Furthermore, in 2023, KFSHRC was happy to announce its first certification from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education-International (ACGME-I), reflecting its commitment to global standards of excellence and dedication to advancing medical education.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world’s best 250 hospitals.

