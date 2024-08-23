AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KFSHRC Empowers Future Healthcare Leaders with Innovative Research Programs

GlobeNewswire August 23, 2024

3

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) solidifies its medical education and research leadership through its Academic & Training Affairs (ATA) Department, which offers structured learning, intensive workshops, and personalized mentorship.

A highlight of KFSHRC’s medical education is the King Faisal Aspiring Research Program, developed in partnership with the Research and Innovation Centre and Al-Faisal University. This program equips trainees with advanced clinical research skills through a flexible 12-month to 18-month curriculum. Designed to guide participants through the entire research process, this initiative has already seen significant success, with over 60 research proposals submitted, signifying its effectiveness in fostering skilled researchers.

Similarly, the Genomic Track Program, planned to be launched in September 2024, will offer specialized training in precision medicine. This three-month program will provide in-depth education across five key modules, targeting residents and fellows passionate about genomics. With a class size limited to 10 trainees per course, the program ensures focused training, preparing participants to lead in the rapidly evolving field of genomic medicine.

KFSHRC’s initiatives align with global trends in precision medicine, which is projected to reach a market value of $144 billion by 2028. This growth is driven by genomics and personalized healthcare advances, enabling more targeted and effective treatments. KFSHRC’s precision medicine and clinical research efforts are positioning Saudi Arabia as a regional leader and contributing significantly to global advancements through pioneering genomic studies and innovative clinical trials.

By advancing education and research in these critical areas, KFSHRC is preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals and reinforcing its role as a global leader in medicine within Saudi Arabia and internationally.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world’s best 250 hospitals.

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1e1a469-af47-4897-8112-40e535ba838b



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.