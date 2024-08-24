KFSHRC Sets New Global Standards in Digital Healthcare Education

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is leveraging innovative technologies to enhance medical education and training, rolling out ground-breaking initiatives such as the Smart On-Call Room and the Virtual Science Library.

The Smart On-Call Room, powered by STID Mobile ID, has real-time access to critical information, including patient records and clinical guidelines. Streamlining on-call responsibilities significantly reduces response times and enhances the quality of care.

KFSHRC has developed the Virtual Science Library through its Healthcare Information Technology Affairs Department. This comprehensive digital hub offers instant access to the latest medical research, journals, and educational materials, creating an interactive learning environment. This initiative equips staff with the knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. KFSHRC’s advanced simulation-based training programs further enhance the competence and readiness of medical trainees, preparing them to handle real-world scenarios confidently.

Integrating these technologies into everyday practices at KFSHRC reflects the institution’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to leveraging digitalization to enhance the educational experience. KFSHRC ensures its educational infrastructure remains at the forefront of technological advancements in medical education and prepares the next generation of Healthcare professionals to excel in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

These efforts align with global trends in medical education, emphasizing innovation, digital transformation, and global collaboration. As a Gold Sponsor of AMEE 2024, the flagship event of the International Association for Health Professions Education, KFSHRC reinforces its dedication to shaping the future of healthcare education.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world’s best 250 hospitals.

