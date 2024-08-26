AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KEENON Robotics Showcases Innovative Smart Service Solutions with Embodied Intelligence at 2024 World Robot Conference

GlobeNewswire August 26, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KEENON Robotics presented its latest smart service solutions with embodied intelligence at the 2024 World Robot Conference, held at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, from 21-25 August 2024. This year’s conference, themed “Foster New Quality Productive Forces, Innovations for an Intelligent Future,” brought together leading experts, industry pioneers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in robotics technology.

KEENON Robotics' Booth at World Robot Conference 2024 in Beijing, China

At the event, KEENON Robotics introduced its cutting-edge “Smart Hub” experience, providing an immersive showcase of the transformative potential of robotics across various industries, including hospitality, restaurant services, and healthcare.

The exhibit featured an impressive lineup of service robots, including the DINERBOT T10, T9, T8, BUTLERBOT W3, KLEENBOT C30, KEENON S100, Disinfection Robot M2, KEENON Healthcare X101 medical delivery robot, and more. This highlighted KEENON’s commitment to translating advanced robotics into practical applications that enhance operational efficiency and elevate customer experiences.

As KEENON’s Founder & CEO Tony Li remarked, “Robots open the door for AI to enter the physical world.” This vision came to life at the booth, where service robots were seamlessly integrated into meticulously crafted scenarios. Visitors experienced a glimpse into a world where, after entering the gateway tunnel, intelligence is seamlessly woven into everyday life.

In addition to showcasing the innovative robot solutions, KEENON Robotics was honored with the “Top 20 Most Investable Robotics Companies in China” award at the Inaugural China Robotics Venture Capital Summit Forum during the same period. This recognition underscores the company’s role in driving technological innovation and highlights its promising market potential.

KEENON Robotics is at the forefront of integrating advanced AI models into service scenarios. The company’s general-purpose robots have seen significant improvements in environmental sensing, decision-making, and execution through multi-modal AI. By leveraging deep expertise in service environments, these robots are enhanced for greater intelligence and adaptability, enabling effective service across diverse sectors. This showcases the broad applicability and dedication to addressing a wide range of real-world needs.

At the conference, KEENON Robotics demonstrated its pivotal role in advancing the service robotics sector. By pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, KEENON is crafting intelligent solutions that enhance efficiency, convenience, and human-centered design. These innovations are set to transform commercial environments, deliver significant value to global clients, and introduce unparalleled convenience to everyday life, ensuring the widespread benefits of technology.

About KEENON Robotics
A global leader in commercial service robots and solutions, KEENON Robotics has been at the forefront of the advanced service robot market since 2010. Harnessing cutting-edge technologies in robotics and cloud computing, the company is trusted by businesses worldwide. KEENON Robotics is dedicated to creating value, fostering innovation, and contributing to industry growth across various sectors.

For more information, please contact global@keenon.com or visit http://www.keenon.com/en/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/090e8e6a-0583-4e08-b359-57d6c01fb166

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.