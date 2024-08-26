AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KFSHRC Pioneers Solutions to Overcome Medical Education Challenges

GlobeNewswire August 26, 2024

KFSHRC Pioneers Solutions to Overcome Medical Education Challenges

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medical trainees encounter numerous challenges, such as managing rigorous training demands, accessing relevant, state-of-the-art resources, and coping with the high-pressure environment of medical education. Recognizing these hurdles, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has implemented strategic initiatives such as the King Faisal Aspiring Research Program (KARP), which provides high-level mentorship and personalized education plans, ensuring trainees receive tailored guidance and resources to meet their needs. This approach helps them balance clinical responsibilities with academic commitments, optimize their time, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

KARP, a standout initiative of KFSHRC, combines in-person learning, intensive workshops, and interactive lectures. This program equips trainees with essential research skills and fosters a culture of scientific inquiry and innovation. KARP participants have successfully published research in reputable journals and presented at international conferences, enhancing their academic profiles and career prospects.

Similarly, the Genomic Track Program, a three-month program launching in September 2024, provides in-depth training in precision medicine, preparing residents and fellows to excel in the rapidly evolving field of genomic sciences.

These programs offer specialized training in novel medical disciplines, ensuring trainees are well-prepared for the future of healthcare.

Creating an inclusive and supportive environment is central to KFSHRC’s educational philosophy. Comprehensive orientation programs and wellness activities ensure trainees feel welcomed and supported from day one. The onboarding programs promote physical wellness, reduce stress, and foster a sense of community.

KFSHRC is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders by proactively addressing medical trainees’ challenges. Through comprehensive support systems, innovative programs, and an inclusive culture, KFSHRC continues solidifying its position as a global leader in medical education.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world’s best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fd836ac-6d23-4a55-ba7c-fb343242f896



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.