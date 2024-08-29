AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
KFSHRC Concludes Participation at AMEE 2024 in Switzerland

GlobeNewswire August 29, 2024

BASEL, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) successfully concluded its participation in the Association for Medical Education in Europe (AMEE) 2024 Conference, which commenced last Monday in Basel, Switzerland. The three-day event provided a platform for KFSHRC to showcase its expertise in employing the latest technologies in medical education, including virtual simulation and interactive learning tools, to a global audience of experts and specialists in medical education and healthcare.

As an AMEE 2024 Gold Sponsor, KFSHRC’s booth attracted significant interest from visitors and experts who explored innovative medical education technologies and learned about the hospital’s role in developing academic curricula. These curricula aim to cultivate highly skilled medical professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the healthcare sector, both locally and globally. Visitors also engaged in meaningful discussions with KFSHRC experts about the future of education and healthcare.

Muhannad Kadi, Chief Corporate Communications and Marketing Officer at KFSHRC, stated that the hospital’s participation as a Gold Sponsor at AMEE 2024 aligns with its commitment to enhancing communication with global healthcare institutions, fostering collaboration, and promoting knowledge exchange through participation in prominent international conferences and events. This participation also underscores the hospital’s pioneering role in medical education and reaffirms its ongoing commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Health Sector Transformation Program.

The hospital’s booth featured interactive visual displays that guided visitors through the research and training initiatives conducted within the hospital. It also highlighted the latest clinical practices in genomic medicine and the educational programs KFSHRC offers in this field.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world’s best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

Media Contact:
Essam AlZahrani
+966 55 525 4429
mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/beb81252-a2ed-44f4-ae74-e79a25767dd5



