SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd Launches Cutting-Edge Robots and Software into Australian and New Zealand markets at the Sydney ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL, “SIMPPLE”, “the Company”) and a leading technology provider in the integrated facility management sector, is launching its latest line-up of robotic solutions (SIMPPLE Robotics) in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) market.

SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd is excited to unveil its latest range of advanced cleaning and multi-functional robots at the ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Sydney, Australia. This new robotic lineup features top-of-the-line proven industry solutions, including the recently developed multi-functional robot, Gemini, all of which are integrated into the flagship SIMPPLE Software platform. Both robots and software are designed to work seamlessly and meet the needs of diverse sectors such as aviation, healthcare, retail, commercial, and facilities management.

Expo attendees will have the chance to explore these innovative robotic solutions and experience the user-friendly, customizable end-to-end software platform.

Norman Schroeder, CEO of SIMPPLE, shared, “This launch marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy beyond Singapore and Southeast Asia. Our Australian team is particularly excited to bring SIMPPLE’s proven experience in robotics to the Australian and New Zealand markets to provide targeted best of breed solutions to facility owners, operators, and service providers. Our dedication to cutting edge innovations and delivering solutions which seamlessly integrate the workforce, robotics, Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices all on a single unified platform for the facility, positions SIMPPLE as the leading end-to-end ecosystem to deliver smarter and more efficient building operations.”

The ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Sydney commences on 11 and 12 September 2024 at ICC Sydney.

SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd welcomes all expo attendees to visit its booth at Stand 201 and get a firsthand experience with these groundbreaking robotic solutions and software platform.

For sales enquiries, please contact:

SIMPPLE AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Greg Crisp, Director of Sales (Australia and New Zealand)

Level 19, 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

Office: (+61) 477 320 133

Email: gregcrisp@simpple.ai or sales@simpple.ai

For analysts, and media queries, please contact:

SIMPPLE LTD.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@simpple.ai

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Tel: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Visit the Investor Relation Website: https://www.investor.simpple.ai/

About SIMPPLE

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8ca4249-5fd3-4f5e-aaae-17f0fcb5b849





