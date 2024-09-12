SIMPPLE Australia won the prestigious ISSA Excellence Awards at the 2024 ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo in Sydney

SYDNEY, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL, “SIMPPLE”, “the Company”) and a leading technology provider in the integrated facility management sector, was announced as the winner of the ISSA Excellence Award (Innovation) for Large Equipment.

As part of the annual awards program organised by the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA), the worldwide cleaning industry association recognised the most innovative and high-quality cleaning and facility solutions products and services at this year’s ISSA Cleaning & Hygiene Expo 2024 in Sydney, Australia.

James Yatras, Director of SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd, expressed his appreciation, stating, “We are honoured to receive recognition from the Business Intelligence Group for our new range of A.I. spot cleaning robots, CenoBots. Innovation is at the heart of SIMPPLE’s mission, driving us to continuously advance our products to deliver effective, tailored solutions for the market.

In recent times, the cleaning industry has seen significant changes driven by increased demands for higher safety and hygiene standards and simultaneously facing persistent labour shortages and increased cost pressures at every turn.

The adoption of automated A.I. cleaning robots, integrated within a comprehensive end-to-end solution that combines workforce management and IoT technology like SIMPPLE Software, has become essential in addressing the evolving challenges of the cleaning industry. Proven technology solutions are now crucial for enhancing operational efficiency and profitability while ensuring that cleaning standards are both elevated and verifiable. This integration not only meets the rising expectations of users, facility owners, and operators but also effectively tackles industry challenges, shortages, and increased cost pressures at every turn with demonstrably proven solutions that deliver tangible improvements to operational efficiency and bottom-line profitability.

SIMPPLE Australia Pty Ltd welcomes all expo attendees to visit its booth at Stand 201 before the close of the tradeshow on the 12 September 2024.

For sales, enquiries, please contact:

SIMPPLE AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

Greg Crisp, Director of Sales Australia and New Zealand

Level 19, 10 Eagle Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia

Office: (+61) 477 320 133

Email: gregcrisp@simpple.ai or sales@simpple.ai

For analysts, and media enquiries, please contact:

SIMPPLE LTD.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@simpple.ai

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Tel: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

Visit the Investor Relation Website: https://www.investor.simpple.ai/

About SIMPPLE

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7392e237-7ac7-4ac9-a001-7d84a712d290

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/694c1ed0-ef30-468d-8548-b5d84827695f





