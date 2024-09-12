AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

OTC Markets Group Announces Official Launch of OTC Overnight, Expanding Global Market Access

GlobeNewswire September 12, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM; “the Company”), the operator of regulated financial markets for over 12,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced the official launch of OTC Overnight. A select group of active securities are now available for trading Sunday through Thursday between 8 PM and 4 AM Eastern Time.

The Company first announced OTC Overnight in May, noting proposed market hours and the type of securities to be eligible at launch. This month’s launch comes at a time of increasing client demand for OTC Markets’ unique set of global securities priced in U.S. Dollars. OTC Overnight provides trading capabilities that will significantly expand market accessibility, transparency, and comprehensive data coverage for the OTC markets. By using existing infrastructure and connectivity, broker-dealer subscribers can efficiently add overnight trading capabilities to meet their customer demand.

With OTC Overnight trading and reporting functionality now live on OTC Link NQB, an SEC-regulated Alternative Trading System, a select group of active securities are now eligible for trading in overnight sessions by broker-dealer subscribers in U.S. dollars. This includes liquid ADRs of global companies such as adidas, Heineken and Roche Holding, as well as ordinary shares of well-known companies like Bombardier and Air Canada Inc. While the initial launch applies to a limited group of securities, the Company plans to expand the offering to additional securities over the near term.

The Company continues to take steps to establish itself as a global market that meets the needs of investors, broker-dealers, and issuers. OTC Overnight signifies an evolution of the Company’s service, launched at a critical moment as innovative broker-dealers seek to enhance the trading experience for investors in the U.S. and Asia.

Matt Fuchs, Executive Vice President of Market Data at OTC Markets Group, commented, “We are excited to bring this innovative offering to fruition. OTC Overnight will provide a transparent, competitive, and cost-effective market to support the growing needs of investors, broker-dealers, and issuers. It is an important step in furthering our company’s mission to create better informed and more efficient markets.”

To learn more about OTC Overnight, visit https://www.otcmarkets.com/otc-link/otc-overnight-trading or https://www.otcmarkets.com/market-data/otc-overnight

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

Media Inquiries:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.