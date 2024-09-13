AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Deriv Honoured with ‘Best Customer Service’ Award at Global Forex Awards

GlobeNewswire September 13, 2024
  • Deriv’s client-first philosophy earns the ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the Global Forex Awards, coinciding with its 25th year of empowering traders.
  • 2024 is the year of wins for Deriv, which earlier this year won the ‘Most Trusted Broker’, ‘Best Trading Experience’ (LATAM) 2024, and ‘Best Latam Region Broker’ awards.

Deriv receives Best Customer Service Award

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, a globally recognised online trading company with a 25-year legacy of trust, innovation, and service, has been recognised for its exceptional customer support by winning the ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the prestigious Global Forex Awards.

The ‘Best Customer Service’ award, coinciding with Deriv’s 25th anniversary, recognises the company’s unwavering dedication to providing clients with a seamless and supportive experience, further emphasising their commitment to delivering an exceptional trading environment.

The company’s success over the past 25 years has been built on a foundation of client-centricity. Deriv offers exclusive educational resources, competitive trading conditions, user-friendly platforms, and innovative products. It has also consistently invested in building robust customer support via its Knowledgebase, Help Center, Live Chat, and WhatsApp service to ensure clients receive timely and effective support.

Rakshit Choudhary, co-CEO of Deriv commented: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects the tireless efforts of our customer support team, who consistently exceed expectations in assisting our clients. As we mark 25 years of Deriv, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and empowering traders worldwide.”

“This prestigious recognition validates our commitment to innovation and reinforces the trust our clients place in us. It inspires us to continue pushing boundaries, setting new industry standards, and prioritising customer satisfaction in everything we do,” said Jeyavarthini Vairakanan, VP of Customer Experience.

Deriv’s customer support philosophy is built on integrity, responsiveness, and expertise. The company understands that trading can be complex and strives to make the journey as smooth as possible for its clients. Whether answering a simple query or resolving a more complicated matter, Deriv’s support team is always ready to assist and has invested in providing educational material and ebooks for traders of all levels.

About Deriv

For 25 years, Deriv has been committed to making online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Trusted by over 2.5 million clients worldwide, the company offers an expansive range of trade types and boasts over 300 assets across popular markets on award-winning, intuitive trading platforms. The company’s dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has earned it numerous accolades, including the recent ‘Best Customer Service’ award at the Global Forex Awards.

PRESS CONTACT
pr@deriv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93590444-091b-47df-9ce6-328611d451da



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.