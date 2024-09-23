AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Forest Whitaker, UN Agency Heads and other dignitaries join survivors and advocates for ending child violence in New York, during the UN General Assembly

GlobeNewswire September 23, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, UN Agency Heads and other dignitaries met survivors and advocates for ending violence against children in New York on Sunday night (22 September). They are in New York for the UN General Assembly, where world leaders have come together for its 79th session (UNGA 79).

They met survivors, public figures and Government leaders from around the world, including Sweden, Colombia, Zimbabwe, Georgia, Canada, Iceland, Brazil and the UK to discuss the urgent issue at an intimate event, hosted by Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation and organised by Project Everyone, on the fringes of the UN General Assembly. They heard survivor testimonies as well as reflections and commitments from leaders.

This high-level gathering comes days after survivors, advocates and allies released an open letter (17 September 2024), which demands urgent action from world leaders ahead of the first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, taking place in Colombia this November.

Signatories of the letter include public figures Forest Whitaker, Shudu Musida and Will Poulter, who also attended the special event.

According to World Health Organisation each year one in two of all children globally – over 1 billion – experience violence such as corporal punishment, bullying at school, online violence and sexual abuse. Other significant forms of violence include gang violence, child marriage and child labour.

Evidence shows that breakthrough solutions to end all forms of violence against children include providing parenting support, implementing school-based interventions, offering child-friendly social and health services, adopting protective laws, and ensuring a safer internet for children. Countries that implement these evidence-based strategies can reduce violence against children by up to 50%.

As MC of the event Will Poulter, Actor and Ambassador for The Diana Awards anti-bullying programme, said:
“Violence takes many forms – both physical and psychological – and each leaves a lasting impact on those who experience it. With one billion children around the world experiencing such violence, the statistics are staggering, but they represent real lives, and it’s our collective responsibility to ensure that these children are protected.”

View the full letter HERE.

L-R: Dr. Daniela Ligiero, CEO of Together For Girls; H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation; Shudu Musida, UNFPA Regional Champion; H.R.H. Queen Mathilde of Belgium; Forest Whitaker, Actor and Activist; H.R.H. Princess Mabel van Oranje; Bryanna Mariñas, Survivor; Will Poulter, Actor; Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health at the World Health Organisation; Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.

In image 1 L-R: Dr. Daniela Ligiero, CEO of Together For Girls; H.E. Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium; Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex; Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation; Shudu Musida, UNFPA Regional Champion; H.R.H. Queen Mathilde of Belgium; Forest Whitaker, Actor and Activist; H.R.H. Princess Mabel van Oranje; Bryanna Mariñas, Survivor; Will Poulter, Actor; Dr. Etienne Krug, Director of the Department of Social Determinants of Health at the World Health Organisation; Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director.

L-R: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

In image 2 L-R: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organisation and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d077140c-dd98-4abc-b523-dd11ab8aa532

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c186e9a4-fdfd-4095-9550-f58b6cd0e9c6



Enquiries: Chris Bull (Goodness PR) cbull@goodnesspr.co.uk / +44 7760 273 160

Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.