AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Burgundy Diamond Mines Reduces Debt through Convertible Notes Payout

GlobeNewswire September 25, 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX) is pleased to announce that it has successfully paid out its Convertible Notes totalling US$23.6 million, significantly reducing its debt position.

Kim Truter, Burgundy CEO and MD, commented, “We had several options for our Convertible Notes, and we believe this was the best way forward for the Company. We are pleased to take this major step in further strengthening our balance sheet. The fact we have opted to pay this out in cash highlights the strength and belief in our business and our optimism in the diamond market.”

Michael O’Keeffe, Non-executive Chairman, added, “Despite being a countercyclical acquisition, the tier-1 nature of the mine and infrastructure has generated approximately A$196 million in EBITDA during the first 12 months of operations. This is providing flexibility to both de-lever the balance sheet and develop the resource base to extend mine life. The Ekati asset continues to outperform expectations, offering significant earnings leverage potential for shareholders as diamond prices turn higher.”

The Convertible Notes, issued on September 16, 2021, at a 6% coupon rate, were fully paid out using the Company’s existing cash reserves as of September 20, 2024. With this payout, Burgundy’s outstanding debt is now reduced to approximately US$74 million, due on June 30, 2026 (excluding capital leases of US$22 million).

To view the full ASX announcement, please visit: https://burgundydiamonds.com/asx-announcements/ .

Investor enquiries
investor@burgundydiamonds.com 		 Media enquiries
communications@burgundydiamonds.com
   

About Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited

Burgundy Diamond Mines is a premier independent global scale diamond company focused on capturing the end-to-end value of its unique vertically integrated business model.

Burgundy’s innovative strategy is focused on capturing margins along the full value chain of the diamond industry, including mining, production, cutting and polishing, and the sale of diamonds. By building a balanced portfolio of diamond projects in favourable jurisdictions, including the globally ranked Canadian mining asset, Ekati, and a diamond cutting and polishing facility in Perth, Burgundy has unlocked access to the full diamond value chain. This end-to-end business model with total chain of custody provides traceability along every step of the process, with Burgundy able to safeguard the ethical production of the diamonds from mining to marketing and discovery to design. Burgundy was founded in Perth, Western Australia. The company is led by a world-class management team and Board.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information

This document contains forward looking statements concerning Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited. Forward looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements in this document are based on Burgundy’s beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward-looking statements are made, and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions or estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.