Honcho Introduces AI-Enhanced Tools for Simplified Website Building

GlobeNewswire September 25, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Honcho has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) tools to simplify creating and launching business websites. This new suite of enhanced tools aims to make website building even more accessible to startup and small business owners who lack technical, creative, or marketing skills.

Create stunning websites easily with Honcho

Photo by afotostock

“Our goal with these AI-enhanced tools is to remove the barriers many small business owners face when trying to establish an online presence – namely creative and technical skills,” said Matt Abrahams, CEO of Honcho. “With Honcho, users can easily create and launch a professional website in minutes without any prior experience.”

AI streamlines the website creation process. Users can input minimal information, often just a business name and industry, and the AI will automatically generate a customized website complete with text, images, and optimized design elements.

“Most small business owners just want a fully functioning website up and running … and fast,” added Abrahams. “Using our platform, business owners can begin marketing their business, and in turn, start adding to their bottom line, much faster.”

Honcho is a well-established Australian business service with over 800,000 clients and has been operating in the website-building space for some time. The prototype version of the newly launched site has been in stealth mode in Australia for two years while the company perfected its operations. While the company will not provide numbers, it is understood thousands of clients have successfully used Honcho’s website-building services to date.

A minimum viable product aptly named ‘Instant Website’ was launched first on Sept. 18, 2022, prior to AI becoming the hot commodity it is today. Version 2 of Instant Website, incorporating a range of new features, including business and domain name generators, automatic AI text generation and free photo library services, was released in February of 2024. Honcho launched its latest version with a completely new design interface and built for the global market on its premium Honcho.com site in September 2024.

The company has big plans for the future with more features featuring AI soon to be launched, Abrahams noted. “We are not an AI company. We are service-focused specialists helping business owners globally to design, create and launch professional websites for their business – fast and simply. AI is another technology that adds value to our robust ecosystem, similar to many of the other technology tools we incorporate,” he said.

About Honcho

Honcho is a provider of business services to startups and small businesses. The technology company is dedicated to simplifying the process of creating and launching business websites. Honcho has delivered business services to more than 800,000 clients. With a focus on user-friendly design and AI technology, Honcho continues to set standards in the sector. For more information, visit Honcho’s website.

Contact:

Name: Morgan Davies
Company: Honcho
Website: Honcho.com
Email: media@honcho.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e20860ed-4d91-46fa-9238-cc480e6365b1

