Codan Group Acquires US-Based Organisation Kägwerks to Enhance Tactical Communications Offering

GlobeNewswire September 26, 2024

Ashburn, VA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Codan Communications | DTC is pleased to announce that the Codan Group (Codan) (ASX:CDA), through a wholly owned subsidiary Codan US Inc., has entered into a binding agreement to acquire 100% of US-based organisation SKT2 LLC dba Kägwerks (Kägwerks).

This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our strategic growth plan as we continue to strengthen and grow our position as a leading provider of full tactical military radio solutions within our core markets.

The acquisition of Kägwerks brings complementary capabilities to our Tactical Communications business unit and enables us to broaden our portfolio of solutions. Notably, Kägwerks brings industry-leading intellectual property, technology, and products to our Group. This includes its battle-proven, radio-agnostic dismounted soldier systems which will continue to be part of its systems portfolio of proprietary DOCK™ branded hardware and software solutions, supporting high-powered, third-party soldier communications in contested battlefield conditions. These technologies will also position Tactical Communications as a US soldier communications solutions provider delivering more comprehensive, full-spectrum tactical military connectivity solutions to our customers.

Paul Sangster, Tactical Communications President and Executive General Manager, said: “We are excited to welcome the Kägwerks’ team to our Tactical Communications division and its technology suite to our solutions offering. Kägwerks’ intellectual property has been field-tested and accepted into U.S Department of Defence, and its proven pedigree enables us to participate in additional tenders for other Programs. A key strategic objective is to improve our revenue predictability, and by participating in Programs of Record this will increase predictability by securing stable, long-term multi-year contracts.

The compatibility of DTC’s mesh radio with Kägwerks’ technology is highly complementary for our existing business. Together Tactical Communications and Kägwerks represent a full solutions provider that will increase opportunities across key military and law enforcement markets. The combined business also positions us to leverage international distribution channels, opening new growth and collaboration opportunities in global markets.

Niko Hughes, Kägwerks’ President, said:

We are excited to announce that Kägwerks’ has officially joined the Tactical Communications division of the Codan Group, a global leader in communications technology. By partnering with Codan’s world-class manufacturing capabilities and top-tier suppliers, we are positioned to scale our operations, delivering even greater quality, value, and service to support the needs of our customers. This relationship empowers Kägwerks’ to expand our global presence and reach new markets, enhancing our ability to serve customers worldwide. We remain fully committed to providing cutting-edge, radio agnostic dismounted soldier systems.”

The acquisition aligns with Codan Group’s commitment to investing in new technologies and expanding its market presence. By integrating Kägwerk’s advanced solutions, we continue to provide our customers with cutting-edge, mission-critical communication systems that deliver unmatched value and performance.

This strategic acquisition reinforces Tactical Communications’ dedication to becoming the leading provider of tactical communications solutions across our core markets and supports our goal of enabling mission success for customers around the world.

Codan is a technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

Tactical Communications is a Codan business unit that delivers innovative communication solutions for defence, law enforcement, unmanned systems, broadcast, and humanitarian operations globally.

With a focus on reliability, mobility, and interoperability, its leading SDR mesh and HF radios ensure seamless connectivity and operational effectiveness in diverse and challenging environments.



Antonia McIntosh, Global Marketing Manager
Codan Communications
media@domotactical.com

